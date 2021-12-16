Rhode Island’s most and least vaccinated cities and towns

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 692.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 788,463 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,126

Test-positive rate: 6.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 280

Total deaths: 2,980

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Rhode Islanders have largely overlooked a significant anniversary this week: Tuesday marked one year since Dr. Christian Arbelaez became the first person in the state to receive his vaccine.

Since then, more than 97 percent of all residents 18 and older in Rhode Island have been at least partially vaccinated and 76.4 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated. Rhode Island continues to be among the nation’s leaders in vaccination rates.

As the state races to get children vaccinated, there are still a few municipalities with rates below 60 percent. Here’s a quick look at Rhode Island’s least vaccinated cities and towns, according to the Department of Health.

Above 80 percent

New Shoreham – 100 percent

East Greenwich – 89.5 percent

Barrington – 87.5 percent

Jamestown – 83.3 percent

North Kingstown – 82.3 percent

Below 60 percent

Burrillville – 59.5 percent

Newport – 59.2 percent

Woonsocket – 55.1 percent

Tiverton – 52.4 percent

One important factor to remember: a spokesman for the health department said that “municipal data is for doses administered to Rhode Islanders (by city/town) in Rhode Island.” That means that residents who were vaccinated out of state aren’t counted.

In places like Tiverton, that’s significant because many residents are getting their vaccinations over the border in Massachusetts. During Wednesday’s press conference, Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott strongly encouraged all residents to get vaccinated (including the booster shot). She said the state is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 cases among young people who have only recently become eligible for the vaccine.

⚓ An explosive investigative report released by the North Kingstown School Committee Wednesday evening shows that multiple school officials — administrators, athletic directors, and coaches — were aware for years that former North Kingstown High School basketball coach Aaron Thomas was conducting “fat tests” alone on male student-athletes, but didn’t stop him. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee revealed a set of policies - including an indoor mask requirement - to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, alleviate pressure on hospital systems, and to keep schools and businesses open. His mandates sparked mixed reactions from political, business, and industry leaders across the state. Read more.

⚓ My latest column: Governor Dan McKee was slow to the punch, but his hybrid mask-vaccine policy is a reasonable approach to slowing down the latest COVID-19 spread. Read more.

⚓ On the latest edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick explored the art of chestnut fights. Seriously. And it’s awesome. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

⚓ We just launched a fascinating series of opinion pieces on ways to edit the US constitution. Read more.

⚓ Heading into a second pandemic winter, restaurants in Boston are grappling with a host of challenges: lack of funds, the new Omicron variant, temperamental guests ready to get back to normal life, supply chain issues, and an eerily quiet downtown. Read more.

⚓ The National Archives on Wednesday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will announce their plan for addressing Rhode Island’s homelessness problem at 10 a.m.

⚓ The House and Senate Finance Committees will take consider proposals for partially spending Rhode Island’s federal American Rescue Act funds.

