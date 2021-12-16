State police complete implementation of body camera program for all troopers

Ushering in a new era of transparency, State Police on Thursday said the agency had “marked a milestone” by completing the implementation of its body-camera program for all 2,215 sworn troopers.

The agency marked the milestone in a statement.

“Our camera program assists in accurate documentation of Troopers’ interactions with suspects, victims, and members of the public,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason in the statement. “This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between Troopers and the public. Body camera video also provides a valuable training tool for recruits and existing officers.”