State police complete implementation of body camera program for all troopers

Ushering in a new era of transparency, State Police on Thursday said the agency had “marked a milestone” by completing the implementation of its body-camera program for all 2,215 sworn troopers.
The agency marked the milestone in a statement.
“Our camera program assists in accurate documentation of Troopers’ interactions with suspects, victims, and members of the public,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason in the statement. “This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between Troopers and the public. Body camera video also provides a valuable training tool for recruits and existing officers.”
State Police said the body-camera program’s part of a slate of reforms first introduced in 2018 in the wake of a massive overtime scandal.
The body-worn cameras, the statement said, have been assigned to every trooper, and agency policy governs the use and criteria activating the devices. In addition, the agency is almost through with implementing its cruiser-camera program, according to the statement.
As of this week, the statement said, cameras have been installed in about 800 State Police cruisers, with an another 200 slated to be outfitted with “cruiser mounted cameras.”
