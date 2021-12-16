Biden bestows Medal of Honor on three soldiers

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude today as we honor the unparalleled courage, the commitment to duty, and the indispensable, indisputable gallantry,’’ Biden said at a White House ceremony.

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Thursday presented the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor in combat, to three soldiers who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. Two were recognized posthumously.

— Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee, a Special Forces soldier who fought off Taliban insurgents after an attack in Afghanistan in 2013.

— Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz, 32, an Army Ranger who died after stepping between Taliban fighters and a US helicopter evacuating wounded in 2018 in Afghanistan.

— Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, 35, who died as a result of burns he suffered while removing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq in 2005.

Kate Celiz and Tamara Cashe accepted the medals of behalf of their families.

“As honored as you are, it’s gotta be tough to be here today,” Biden told Cashe’s family.

Cashe is the first Black service member to receive the Medal of Honor for military actions since Vietnam, according to the White House.

He was on patrol in Iraq in October 2005 when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle he was commanding was attacked with small arms fire and a roadside bomb. Cashe repeatedly returned to the burning vehicle and pulled six soldiers from the wreckage. Despite his burns, Cashe refused to board the medical evacuation helicopter until the other soldiers were evacuated first.

Cashe, who grew up in Oviedo, Fla., died at a Texas hospital the following month. Three of the soldiers he pulled from the flaming vehicle also died.

Celiz was leading an operation to clear an area of enemy forces in Afghanistan in 2018 when his team came under attack. He used his body to shield his unit from enemy fire as a casualty was loaded on to a medical evacuation helicopter. Celiz stayed behind to cover the aircraft.

As the helicopter lifted off, Celiz positioned himself to shield the cockpit. He was hit by enemy fire. Despite his injuries, he motioned to the aircraft to depart rather than remain to load him at the risk of further casualties.

Celiz was a South Carolina native and had enlisted in the Army in 2006.

Plumlee was serving at a base in Afghanistan when it came under attack, with insurgents blowing a 60-foot breach in the perimeter wall.

Ten insurgents wearing Afghan National Army uniforms and suicide vests poured through. Plumlee and five other soldiers drove toward the explosion to head off the attack.

Armed with just a pistol, Plumlee killed two insurgents and engaged several others at close range, despite heavy enemy fire and his own injuries. At one point, Plumlee ran to a wounded soldier, carried him to safety and rendered first aid.

Plumlee is currently serving with the First Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Wash.

Trump turns Fla. home into fund-raising mecca

As his guests sampled short ribs and chocolate cake at a Dec. 1 reception held in Mar-a-Lago’s gilded ballroom and others mingled at another event held by the pool, US Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia raised more than $1 million for his campaign and an allied super PAC.

The following evening, Donald Trump dined at his private Florida club with about 20 couples, each of whom paid $250,000 to the Make America Great Again Again super PAC, a group run by close allies of the former president.

Two days later, Turning Point USA, a conservative group for young Americans, held a sprawling event at Mar-a-Lago, where organizers said Trump’s presence was the key to attracting 750 guests.

Since Trump returned from his New Jersey club to Palm Beach, Fla., this fall, Mar-a-Lago has become a hotbed for Republican fund-raisers, with candidates jockeying to line the former president’s pockets in hopes of winning his endorsement, get a photo with him, or simply give donors a chance to be in his presence.

The surge in business at his private club spotlights the unparalleled way in which Trump has personally profited from his presidency and his popularity in the GOP — a revenue stream that began during his time in the White House and has only strengthened since he left office. Rather than hosting fellow Republicans, Trump is charging them for the privilege of using his venues.

The Washington Post identified at least 30 events held by GOP candidates or conservative groups at Trump properties through mid-December, based on campaign finance records and social media posts.

Trump’s properties have collected $463,000 in revenue from just nine of the 2021 gatherings that have been disclosed so far in federal campaign finance reports. That sum will grow substantially next month when federal political committees report their spending for the second half of the year.

Wisconsin emerges as front line in war over the 2020 vote

One of the investigators reexamining the 2020 election results in Wisconsin on behalf of the GOP-led state legislature is the president of a group that unsuccessfully sued to overturn the vote.

Another worked as a deputy in the White House Presidential Personnel Office, which was known for weeding out people perceived as disloyal to then-President Trump.

A third is an Arkansas lawyer who represented Trump’s campaign during last year’s Wisconsin recount, a process that confirmed President Biden won the key swing state by roughly 20,700 votes.

All are being paid with Wisconsin taxpayer money as part of a legislative-backed investigation into the 2020 results headed by a former state Supreme Court justice that has picked up steam in recent weeks. The inquiry, the latest gambit by Republicans to reexamine the 2020 election nationally, makes little pretense of neutrality and is being led by figures who have shown allegiance to Trump or embraced false claims of fraud.

The former president personally lobbied state lawmakers to pursue the Wisconsin investigation and spurred on other ballot reviews around the country, leaning on legislators to revisit the vote more than a year after Americans went to the polls.

In Wisconsin, a state that is likely to see some of the nation’s most competitive races in 2022 for governor and US Senate, there are now multiple efforts underway to scrutinize how the last election was run, including a recommendation by a county sheriff to prosecute and jail state election officials.

‘’What we’re seeing in Wisconsin is a whole bunch of little brush fires, each one of which could be dismissed as minor, unconcerning or maybe even absurdly comical,’’ said Jeffrey Mandell, an expert in Wisconsin election law and attorney for the Democratic mayor of Green Bay, who is fighting a subpoena from the legislative inquiry. ‘’My concern is there are enough brush fires that they could feed into each other and form a real conflagration.’’

The danger, he said, is that the same players could challenge the outcome of a closely contested midterm election — potentially with control of the US Senate in the balance — and that the institutions designed to certify the results will have been dismantled or disempowered.

‘’It would be a crisis,’’ Mandell said. ‘’People haven’t been paying attention because there are bigger fires elsewhere. But there aren’t more fires anywhere.’’

