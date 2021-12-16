FDA eliminates key restriction on abortion pill as Supreme Court weighs case that challenges Roe v. Wade

The medication, mifepristone, was approved by the FDA in 2000 for what’s known as medication abortion. It is used with a second drug, misoprostol. Longstanding FDA rules required patients to pick up mifepristone in person at a hospital, clinic, or medical office. There is no FDA requirement that the medication, also known as RU-486, be taken in a clinical setting, and most patients take it at home.

The elimination of the regulation, which had been temporarily suspended, means abortion pills can be prescribed through telehealth consultations and mailed to patients. But in large swaths of the nation, strict state rules will dampen the impact. Several states ban sending the drug by mail and impose other restrictions on use of the pill.

The Biden administration Thursday ended a longstanding restriction on a medication used to terminate early-stage pregnancies, even as politicians across the United States intensified efforts that represent the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades.

In April, FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock announced the agency was waiving the in-person dispensing rule during the pandemic, saying research showed the action did not raise ‘’serious safety concerns.’’ The change has allowed patients to consult health care providers remotely and receive the drug by mail from their providers or a mail-order pharmacy, where permitted by state law.

In May, the Biden administration announced the FDA would launch a scientific review to determine whether the restrictions should be lifted permanently and set Thursday as the deadline. In a late-afternoon statement, the agency said that doing away with the in-person pickup rule means that mifepristone can be dispensed by mail from certified prescribers or pharmacies.

The decision comes as the battle over abortion rights in the United States heats up, with conservative legislatures in states such as Texas passing laws sharply restricting abortion access. The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold a Mississippi law that violates a key precedent set in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing abortion as a fundamental right protected by the Constitution. The court’s decision on the politically charged issue could have far-reaching implications for reproductive health and congressional elections next year and the presidential contest in 2024.

The FDA left in place rules that require prescribing providers to register with the manufacturers, buy mifepristone ahead of time, and dispense it themselves. That requires more work than calling in a prescription to a retail pharmacy and, abortion rights advocates say, discourages some physicians from prescribing the medication. The drug is not legally available over the Internet.

Mifepristone is used to end pregnancies in more than 60 other countries, according to the FDA, including at least 14 nations in Europe.

The two-drug combination for medication abortion consists of mifepristone, a drug that blocks the hormone progesterone, which is needed for pregnancy, and misoprostol, which empties the uterus. The medication is approved as safe and effective for the termination of pregnancies up to 10 weeks after gestation, although it is sometimes used ‘’off label’' after that.

Mifepristone, known by the brand name Mifeprex, is made by Danco Laboratories. A generic version is made by GenBioPro.

In 2017, 339,640 patients received medication abortions — about 39 percent of all abortions that year, according to data collected by the Guttmacher Institute. The FDA estimates that 3.7 million women took the medication between 2000 and 2018.

Coverage by health insurance varies widely. Many health plans that cover surgical abortion also cover mifepristone, according to Danco. Some states restrict private plan coverage of surgical and medication abortions, while a few states require that private insurers cover them. Medicaid rarely covers the drug; the Hyde Amendment bars using federal dollars for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or when a mother’s life is in danger. Some states use their own money to cover abortion medication through Medicaid, but others do not pay for it even when a pregnancy results from rape or incest.

Abortion rights advocates called the FDA’s lifting of restrictions long overdue — and right on time.

‘’With Roe v. Wade hanging by a thread, it is especially urgent that the federal government do everything in its power to expand access to this medication,’’ said Julia Kaye, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued the FDA over the restrictions on behalf of abortion providers and medical groups.

Kaye said there is no reason to treat mifepristone differently than other prescription drugs and that the in-person pickup requirement imposed a significant burden.

‘’Women have to arrange for transportation and child care, take off work,’’ Kaye said. The change ‘’will allow many patients to access care earlier with fewer burdens and costs.’’

Antiabortion groups decried the FDA step, saying the medication posed safety concerns.

‘’The further along in the pregnancy that you use the pills, the greater the complications, the greater the failure rate, and then the greater opportunity to get infected or end up in the emergency room,’’ said Susan Liebel, state director for the Susan B. Anthony List, an antiabortion group.