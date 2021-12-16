Hospital group boss cites ‘terrifying increase’ in COVID-19 patients in Mass.

The more than two-fold spike, Walsh continued, is “a terrifying increase” in patients. He said hospitals had anticipated an uptick around Thanksgiving.

“As of Tuesday there were 1,411 patients hospitalized with COVID-19″ statewide, said Steve Walsh, president and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, in remote testimony before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness. “A month ago there were 550.”

The head of an influential hospital trade group on Thursday told a legislative committee that there’s been a “terrifying increase” in COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts hospitals over the past month, as medical facilities deal with staffing shortages and a crunch on available beds.

“But it was more than we thought,” Walsh said. “And if that trend continues after the New Year, we’re going to have increasing problems. And you throw in any type of a mass casualty event, or a bad flu season, and it’s literally going to be difficult for us to meet the demands of our communities.”

Asked about the recent loss of some 500 ICU and medical beds across the state - prompting the Baker administration to advise hospitals cut certain non-essential, elective procedures by half - Walsh said Massachusetts hospitals are preparing for all possible contingencies.

“As of this point, we have always been able to find that ICU bed” when necessary, Walsh said, adding that preparations “are always taking place. At this point we are not looking at implementing crisis standards of care and hope it never comes to that.”

Official statistics posted Thursday to the Mass. DPH website said there were 1,411 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Massachusetts, including 326 patients in ICUs, 176 of whom were on ventilators. The site’s data is updated weekdays by 5 p.m.

The current tally of hospitalized COVID patients is roughly double what it was on Sept. 14, when 706 patients were in the hospital, according to DPH data. In late June, the seven-day average for hospitalized patients was just 98.3, the data says.

Lawmakers also heard Thursday from Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of Boston University’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research, who spoke to the critical need of housing security amid the pandemic.

“In the context of Omicron, what will happen to people who can’t stay in their homes?” Bhadelia said. “They will end up having to go to congregate housing, which will be overcrowded. Which will then ... increase the risk of potential transmission.”













