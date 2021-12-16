Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash

First lady Jill Biden met Wednesday with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee, where they thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the parade crash in Waukesha. They were joined by US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

“Our nation is so grateful for you. We have not forgotten about you. We will not forget about you. And you will remain in our minds and our hearts as you continue to process, to heal and to grieve,” Murthy said.