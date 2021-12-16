Mass. Medical Society, other groups urge parents to get kids over the age of 5 vaccinated against COVID-19

They said the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is attributable to the Delta variant and can be “blunted” by vaccination.

The leader of the society, along with the heads of the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Massachusetts Academy of Family Physicians, issued the call Thursday morning in a strongly worded joint statement.

The Massachusetts Medical Society and two other physicians’ groups are urging parents to get children over the age of 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid interruptions to in-person learning, with infection numbers rising heading into winter and the holiday season of indoor gatherings.

“It is critical – especially as we enter the holidays, cold and flu season, and colder weather – that we make every effort to prevent spread of the virus and to limit interruption from illness and quarantine to in-person learning and other activities vital to the whole health of the child,” said the joint statement.

It was attributed to Dr. Carole Allen, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, Dr. Lloyd Fisher, who leads the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Dr. Julie Johnston, president of the Mass. Academy of Family Physicians.

“Our best tool to accomplish this remains vaccination,” the statement continued. “If your children are over the age of 5, please get them vaccinated. We know that the lower-dose, Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccine is safe and highly effective. Rare and minimal side effects from the vaccine are vastly outweighed by the efficacy and the resultant added level of protection provided to your child and community.”

The physicians said it’s understandable that parents may have questions about vaccinating their children.

That’s why, they continued, “we encourage those parents to seek valid and data-supported information from trusted sources. Speak with your child’s health care provider to talk through your understanding about the vaccine and to help make an informed decision about the best course of action for your children.”

And time is of the essence, they said.

“There has never been a more crucial time to take this safe and effective step toward protecting children and those with whom they interact at home, in school, and in their communities,” the statement said.

The Globe reported in early November that more than 15,000 children had gotten their first shot of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. The state estimates that there are 515,000 children in Massachusetts who are 5 to 11.

And the state’s weekly COVID-19 vaccination report, updated each Thursday by 5 p.m., showed that as of Dec. 7, Massachusetts counties were making uneven headway with vaccinating the youngest possible eligibility group.

Per the report, as of Dec. 7 Barnstable County had 28 percent of its 5 to-11-year-olds with at least one vaccination dose. The tallies elsewhere were 43 percent in Berkshire County, 17 percent in Bristol County, 32 percent in Essex County, 36 percent in Franklin County, 17 percent in Hampden County, 50 percent in Hampshire County, 51 percent in Middlesex County, 47 percent in Norfolk County, 25 percent in Plymouth County, 26 percent in Suffolk County, and 28 percent in Worcester County.

The statewide percentage of 5 to 11-year-olds with at least one dose as of Dec. 7 was 35 percent, according to the report. The next report’s expected early Thursday evening.

