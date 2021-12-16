Omicron by the numbers: Five things we know about the new variant

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are cautioning that a full picture of the variant’s characteristics remain unknown.

Early studies from companies that manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, laboratory studies, and real-world data from other countries have shed light on how effective vaccines are against the new variant, the apparent increase in protection booster doses provide, and its transmissibility.

Since Omicron was discovered a few weeks ago, initial data has emerged that provides researchers an early glimpse at how serious the new variant could be.

Here’s a look at five numbers that provide a glimpse of what we do know so far.

Omicron cases doubling rapidly

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said during a White House COVID-19 briefing that it appears that Omicron cases are doubling about every two days.

That tracks with what the United Kingdom is seeing and what researchers reported in South Africa, too. This week, Britain’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Omicron cases there appear to be doubling every two to three days. Researchers in South Africa found that Omicron cases doubled about every three days in the Gauteng province, a densely populated hub of the country.

Omicron’s so-called “R” number ― or the estimated number of people an infected person will go on to infect — is also much higher than Delta, with a U.K. health official saying it could be as high as three to five.

Omicron may multiply 70 times faster than Delta

Preliminary data from the University of Hong Kong published online Wednesday found that Omicron infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant and original COVID-19 virus in the human respiratory tract, which provides a clue as to why Omicron might transmit faster.

The research, which is under peer review, also found that Omicron replicated less efficiently in the lungs than the original virus strain, which may indicate that Omicron is less severe. That early finding also tracks with data out of South Africa that appear to show the variant produces less severe disease than other forms of the virus, though that is not yet conclusive.

A real-world study out of South Africa found that on average, 29 percent fewer people were admitted to the hospital compared to the Delta surge.

Omicron mutations

Omicron has accumulated over 50 mutations, including about 30 in the spike protein, which is the part of the virus that mRNA vaccines, like those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, train the body to attack.

Some of those mutations had not previously been seen in combination before. The fact that so many mutations were discovered on the surface of the virus initially raised alarms among researchers that Omicron may be able to evade antibodies, causing breakthrough infections.

However, initial results of studies show that while mRNA vaccines still provide some protection against infection from Omicron, there is some decline. But with a booster dose, protection against Omicron increases.

Omicron is 3 percent of US cases

Omicron now makes up 3 percent of cases in the United States, according to modeling from the CDC. That’s up from the proportion reported last week, when cases of the variant accounted for 0.4 percent of all cases during the week that ended Dec. 4.

The variant accounts for a higher proportion of cases in some parts of the country, Walensky said on Wednesday. In New York and New Jersey, Omicron is 13 percent of COVID-19 cases.

Omicron has been detected in dozens of US states

The variant has been found in more than 36 states, including Massachusetts and other New England states, and more than 75 countries, Walensky said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Boston Public Health Commission said three cases of the Omicron variant were identified in Boston adults, none of whom were fully vaccinated.

The variant was detected in “three Boston young adults over the age of 18,” the commission said in a statement. Further identifying information such as their gender, age, and neighborhood they live in was not provided. All three people had mild cases and did not need to be hospitalized, the commission said.

Massachusetts officials announced on Dec. 5 that the first confirmed Omicron case had been detected in the state in a woman in her 20s who lives in Middlesex County. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, had a case of “mild disease” and did not need to be hospitalized, the Department of Public Health said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.