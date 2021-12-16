Senate Democrats renew focus on voting rights as domestic policy bill stalls and filibuster changes are considered

But it remained far from certain that the rules changes under consideration would ultimately go beyond nibbling around the edges of the filibuster’s 60-vote supermajority requirement for most legislation, leaving the party once again facing the seemingly intractable dilemma of how to deliver on a campaign promise they say is needed to deal with an existential crisis for the country.

Several lawmakers said Wednesday they are optimistic the new push could succeed where previous efforts have failed due to growing support for changing the Senate’s filibuster rule that has allowed Republicans to block previous attempts to pass voting rights legislation.

Senate Democrats are scrambling to find a way to pass voting rights legislation they have portrayed as necessary to protect democracy in the coming weeks amid increasing pressure to counter Republican changes to election laws in key states and as progress on the domestic policy bill they have made their top legislative priority for months has stalled.

‘’If we can get the congressional voting rights done, we should do it. If we can’t, we’ve got to keep going,’’ President Biden said while visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky on Wednesday. ‘’There’s nothing domestically more important than voting rights.’’

Civil rights groups aligned with the Democrats are warning the party needs to show a greater sense of urgency and stop letting congressional rules get in the way.

Acting before New Year’s Day is ‘’crucial’' given that state legislatures are scheduled to begin returning to session in January — potentially expanding obstacles to voter access and drawing partisan congressional maps that would be outlawed under Democratic legislation, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said after meeting with a handful of senators Wednesday.

“This is protecting our nation, our Constitution, so it would be unconscionable for members to leave before acting,’’ Johnson said, noting that the Senate acted last week to exempt a debt ceiling hike from the filibuster — albeit for one lone occasion.

The urgency to act is also being fueled by the recent election law changes in states such as Georgia and Texas that civil rights groups and Democrats argue will make it harder for people in minority communities to vote and will also potentially give legislatures in states Trump won greater power to influence presidential election outcomes through changes that sideline or weaken the authority of state election officials.

The long-simmering discussion about Senates rules reheated this week as progress on the massive climate, tax, and social policy bill appeared to stall. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, a key defender of the filibuster, met Wednesday with small groups of Republicans and Democrats, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York.

But Manchin has given no clear indication that he has changed his long-stated views that the 60-vote margin must ultimately stay intact, leaving the GOP in a position to block the voting bills and other partisan legislation.

‘’A rules change should be done to where we all have input . . . because we’re all going to live with it,’’ he told reporters Wednesday. ‘’Because we’ll be in the minority sometime.’’

Other senators, both Republican and Democrats, however, said the talks have centered around a broad range of proposals, ranging from making it easier for the Senate to start debate on bills to curbing the ability of a senator to single-handedly block action on chamber business. There have also been discussions, several senators said, of a so-called ‘’talking filibuster’' that would force objecting senators to hold the Senate floor rather than silently object.

But senators disagree on whether there is a path to ultimately lowering the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation — the central obstacle to passing voting-rights bills that Republicans almost uniformly oppose. One bill, the Freedom to Vote Act co-written by Manchin, failed to advance in October on a 50-50 vote, while the second major bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, drew one a single Republican supporter, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican from Alaska.

While some Republicans are open to conversations about streamlining how the Senate operates in some circumstances, they are deeply wary that Democrats are ultimately focused on undoing the 60-vote filibuster, which has been in place since 1975 but whose use has mushroomed in the past decade.

‘’That’s just not a conversation that Republicans are going to enter into, no matter how they try and disguise it,’’ said Senator John Thune, Republican from South Dakota, the No. 2 GOP leader, while crediting Manchin with ‘’some interesting, innovative, creative ideas.’’

Manchin is not the only Democrat who has raised concerns about eroding the filibuster. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat from Arizona, has repeatedly said — as recently as last month — that she believes lowering the threshold for passing legislation would harm the Senate, not improve it.

‘’My opinion is that legislation that is crafted together, in a bipartisan way, is the legislation that’s most likely to pass and stand the test of time,’’ she said in a Washington Post interview.

But those views have not stopped voting rights advocates from pushing for action on the stalled voting rights bills. The Freedom To Vote Act would move to undo new voting restrictions passed by some GOP legislatures following the 2020 election and former president Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The John Lewis bill, named for the late Georgia congressman and civil rights crusader, would restore the federal government’s role in reviewing state and local voting laws as originally passed in the 1965 Voting Rights Act.