Thailand set to beat vaccination target with more booster shots

Thailand is on course to surpass its goal of administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year, boosting its defense against the Omicron variant as it weighs further easing of curbs on tourists.

A total of 98.4 million shots were administered as of Thursday, with 61% of the nation’s 72 million population completing a two-dose regime, data from the Health Ministry showed. An estimated 4.4 million booster doses have been given as well after the government accelerated third doses in the wake of the discovery of the omicron strain.

With an average of 430,000 shots administered daily over the past month, Thailand is expected to hit the 100 million target by Dec. 20, ahead of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s year-end deadline to achieve the milestone. The wider vaccination coverage has allowed the tourism-reliant nation to quell its worst wave of infections and ease curbs on businesses and travel.