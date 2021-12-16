Let the sun shine in the Suffolk DA’s office

But one thing Rollins did not do was fix the office’s poor handling of public records requests — a problem that Globe reporters have seen up front.

In her three years on the job, she compiled an impressive reformist record — one that was strong enough that President Biden picked her to become the next US attorney for the Massachusetts district, a position she’s expected to formally begin soon.

In at least one respect, Rachael Rollins will leave unfinished business at the office of the Suffolk district attorney.

Now Governor Charlie Baker needs to pick someone to fill out the remainder of Rollins’s four-year term. It would be best not to name someone who would make any radical departures from Rollins’s broader criminal justice agenda — which is the course that Suffolk County voters chose, after all. Fulfilling the promises she made in her 2018 campaign, Rollins formalized a policy of not prosecuting minor offenses. Voters can decide next November whether they like that direction or want to change gears.

Baker should instead look for an apolitical appointee who won’t run for a full term or attempt major policy changes to the office but will strengthen its management — including the way it responds to records requests from the public.

Under state law, agencies must respond to public records requests within 10 business days, but under Rollins, the Suffolk District attorney’s office has treated compliance as if it were optional. It has repeatedly missed the 10-day deadline in response to records requests filed by the Globe, and is currently defying an order to provide the state Supervisor of Public Records access to records that were requested by the Globe related to the deaths of two men in a construction accident in February.

Now, the DA’s office is hardly the first government agency to drag its feet on complying with public records requests. But prosecutors’ offices, of all places, ought to be setting good examples of following the law.

Obviously, newspapers have a special interest in how (and if) agencies comply with public records law. But those laws exist for a reason: to make sure government is transparent and to keep officials honest. If, as it has been said, democracy dies in darkness, sunshine laws are what keep it alive. And it’s not just the Globe that has had trouble prying information, or sometimes even a response, from the district attorney’s office: Appeals filed with the Supervisor of Public Records show that lawyers have also had trouble getting information.

Baker’s pick will serve for a year, which should be more than enough time to identify any obstacles to responding to records requests and to instill a culture of compliance in the district attorney’s office.

Whoever the governor chooses, his appointee should view a short-term appointment as an opportunity. An interim pick, especially one who isn’t eyeing reelection, should have lots of leeway to push through reforms. In the case of the Suffolk istrict attorney, Baker’s appointee should make sure the office responds promptly and in full to public records requests — now, and in the future.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.