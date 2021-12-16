New school in Lynn is a call to arms against public education’s failings

It’s no small irony that the school is drawing the interest of immigrants, who have most fervently believed that American education was the key to their children’s future. Too often, those communities have been reluctant to name the culpability of schools in failing to serve their young people. Not anymore, it seems. The phrase that describes the school’s genesis as “an effort to . . . disrupt the traditional education system” is a call to arms.

Marcela García’s column on the new independent school in Lynn ( “A new bilingual school in Lynn emerges as an alternative to public education,” Opinion, Dec. 11) offers us at once a vision of a future when families and communities who feel the need to start their own schools will do so and a sad commentary on our state’s public education sector.

And it’s happening in so-called high-performing Massachusetts of all places. It’s no secret that families in our Commonwealth, who in the 1990s had concerns about the schools they had to send their children to, largely face the same daunting prospects today, despite education reform. Yet policy makers seem complacent, and so-called underperforming districts are urged to spend time and money on such things as new accountability frameworks, children’s cabinets, and equity training. We have plenty of frameworks, trainings, and conversations, but little true accountability.

Inside urban school districts here and elsewhere, anxiety and inertia dominate the paradigm. Inaction appears to be preferable to making mistakes.

That’s why the story of Jean Charles Academy in Lynn resounds. If the idea catches on, would an exodus of students to affordable independent schools alarm budget offices and district leaders, or would the shame of abandonment spur elected officials to change the conversation?

When the public education sector doesn’t have the answers, our communities — particularly communities of color — are coming up with answers of their own. They’re justifiably ready to disrupt.

Larry Myatt

Sharon

The writer is president of the Education Resources Consortium and former headmaster of the Fenway Pilot High School in Boston.