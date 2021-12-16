Stand taken against racism as two Black principals in Newton are targeted

Re “School leaders got racist messages: Newton officials decry notes sent to 2 principals” (Metro, Dec. 11): As members of the Newton community, we feel it is important to stand against the racism and hate directed toward the Black principals of Bigelow Middle School and Newton North High School for the student activities they promoted and supported regarding the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers. Similar activities were supported by principals all across our school system. It is unacceptable for people in our community to be attacked like this.

Members of our faith community are working, to the best of our abilities, through our words and actions, to dismantle white supremacy culture and its pernicious effects on all of us. Black leaders in school systems around the country are being targeted with a wide range of tactics, ranging from outright racist attacks to subtle undermining. We must stand in visible opposition to these attacks and in visible support of our Black leaders.