After being spurned by Josh McDaniels in 2018, the Colts got lucky and ended up with the perfect fit in Frank Reich

“I certainly have no regrets about what has transpired since then,” McDaniels said this week.

When Josh McDaniels spurned the Colts in 2018, he may have hurt his reputation as a head coaching candidate. But he also got stability and a fat new contract from the Patriots, and won the Super Bowl a year later.

While the episode was humiliating for the franchise — McDaniels said no after the Colts already had tweeted that he was hired as their head coach — the Colts rubbed their lucky horseshoe and landed with arguably the perfect fit in Frank Reich.

Reich has brought stability and credibility to a team that badly needed it. He is 35-26 with the Colts, and on pace to reach the playoffs for the third time in his four seasons. The Colts are 7-6 and the No. 6 seed in the AFC heading into Saturday night’s showdown with the Patriots.

“Sometimes you get lucky,” said longtime NFL coach Rick Venturi, now an analyst on the Colts’ radio broadcast team. “The way it ended with Josh was obviously chaotic. It was 24 hours of almost pain, really, for the franchise. But we were blessed that Frank was available. Walking into that situation, he showed his poise under fire.”

Reich didn’t play for the Colts during his 14-year NFL career as a backup quarterback, but he has a history with the franchise. Reich spent most of his playing career in Buffalo with general manager Bill Polian, and he joined Polian with the Colts as a 45-year-old intern in 2006. They won the Super Bowl that season.

“He wanted to go into ministry. He felt like his calling was to be a pastor,” former Colts coach Tony Dungy said of Reich. “Then at the beginning of 2006 he called Bill back and he said, ‘I think I can use my gifts and do what I want to do and still coach.’ He worked with Jim Caldwell with the QBs, and you could see his mind for the game.”

The Colts were seething in 2018 when McDaniels spurned them. Chris Ballard, the Colts’ GM, vowed revenge at the end of his news conference: “The rivalry’s back on.”

But they still had to find a coach. Shortly thereafter, Colts owner Jim Irsay got a call from Dungy.

“I said, ‘Hey, don’t worry, you’re still going to get a good person. I would recommend you talk to Leslie Frazier and Frank Reich,’ " said Dungy. “I don’t know if Frank was on their radar, but from where they were with just the whole thing, Frank was the right guy.”

As Reich quipped at his introductory news conference in 2018, “The backup role has suited me well.”

As a backup quarterback at the University of Maryland, Reich authored what was then the largest comeback win in NCAA history, erasing a 31-0 deficit to Miami in the third quarter. In the NFL, Reich was best known for delivering the largest comeback in league history, helping the Bills erase a 35-3 deficit to the Oilers in the playoffs.

Now Reich has steadied the Colts, a team that had missed the playoffs in the three years before Reich, and was a constant punchline under former coach Chuck Pagano.

“He doesn’t get carried away by emotion or the noise, and I think because of it he handled chaos from the very beginning,” Venturi said.

Nowhere has there been more chaos with the Colts than at quarterback. With Andrew Luck pulling a surprise retirement in August 2019, Reich has had four quarterbacks in his four seasons.

Yet he went 11-5 and won a playoff game with Luck, coaxed a 7-9 season and a top-20 passer rating from Jacoby Brissett, went to the playoffs last year with Philip Rivers, and is on the verge of going to the playoffs with Carson Wentz. Wentz led the NFL last year with 15 interceptions in 12 games for the Eagles, yet this year has the second-fewest picks with five through 13 games.

“When you look at the four guys that he’s had, they’re all very different,” Venturi said. “And in my opinion, he has maxed out every single guy.”

Reich has plenty of credibility in his locker room. He played 14 years in the league, and won a Super Bowl with a backup quarterback, outfoxing the 2017 Patriots as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

Reich puts his faith in his players by going for it on fourth down more than almost any other coach. He is relentlessly positive in news conferences and always takes the blame.

And, like in his playing days, Reich doesn’t get fazed under pressure. Since the playoffs expanded in 1990, only 11 of 151 teams (7.3 percent) have made the postseason after a 1-4 start. Yet Reich and the Colts did it in 2018, and are on the verge of accomplishing it again this year.

“One thing I preach about him is he’s the same,” Wentz said. “The rough start, all that, he’s been the same. The goal every single day is to just keep getting better, and he’s done a great job of leading that charge.”

And Reich has proven his good character. When Reich was hired, he agreed to keep on the three coaches who were hired to work with McDaniels, even though Reich had never met them. One of the hires, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, has his job four seasons later.

“He’s very confident in himself and his ability to lead. He’s shown that through the course of our time here,” Eberflus said. “Certainly through adversity, that’s when you see what a true leader is. When faced with that, you want a steady person that stands on solid ground, stands on principles that are based on sound fundamental football.”

Reich still has to accomplish the ultimate goal of leading the Colts to a championship. In fact, if they lose Saturday to the Patriots, they may fall out of the playoff bracket.

But Reich’s most important task is already complete — bringing stability and honor back to the Colts.

“He’s a good coach and a good man,” Dungy said. “He knows the game, he knows how to relate to people, and I think he was the perfect thing that they needed — just a calm voice at that time when there was so much chaos.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.