Back in 2016, Kyle Van Noy had good reason to get up to speed quickly on the Patriots’ defense

“Unfortunately, we traded our guy Jamie — we’re all brothers now, so I’m able to talk about it — so [Hightower] didn’t like me for a little bit,” Van Noy recalled Thursday. “At first, I had to ask him where I had to go on plays and I told myself, ‘By the time I’ve been here a month, I’m not going to ask him where I need to go on a play,’ because he already has the green [play-calling] dot, he gets tired, he doesn’t want to talk to you. I was like, you know what, to make his job easier, I’ve got to learn the defense inside and out.”

Van Noy had arrived from Detroit via trade just days before Jamie Collins was sent to Cleveland, and Van Noy sensed Hightower wasn’t thrilled with the de facto swap.

FOXBOROUGH — Kyle Van Noy has been praised for his great instincts, and back in 2016 intuition told him that Dont’a Hightower didn’t much care for the new linebacker in town.

Van Noy, who considers himself “one of the smartest players in the NFL,” started cramming. For a month. He started stacking 16-hour days together, even sacrificing time with his wife, to get up to speed in New England’s complicated and evolving schemes.

Van Noy mastered the defense so quickly, he even got slapped with green dot duties. His playing time increased exponentially. So did his relationship with Hightower — the two now share a sort of sixth sense when they’re on the field together. That first season ended with Van Noy and Hightower spearheading a defense that won the Super Bowl.

“I love High for that story,” Van Noy said. “He pushed me because he knew so much, that I wanted to be that person for him so that he didn’t ever have to worry about what I was doing. Then it happened so fast to where we’re on the same page toward the end of the year and Super Bowl, where now I just have to look at him and he knows what I’m thinking, and I know what he’s thinking.”

Van Noy is enjoying another standout season after returning to New England following a one-year stop in Miami.

He has a knack for being around the ball and has four sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The eight-year veteran also has a career-high 10 passes defensed as he’s become adept at getting in lanes and deflecting throws.

“Kyle’s very, very good at that. Very instinctive in the passing game,” said coach Bill Belichick. “He’s an excellent run player, has played on the line and off the line for us, which in itself is hard to do, but his athleticism in space relative to some other outside linebackers is good, very good, and his instinctiveness is good, his awareness, ability to change coverages based on motion and things like that.”

Belichick said Van Noy possesses a lot of defensive back characteristics, which can be rare for a front-seven defender.

“He’s not a defensive back, but it’s certainly on the high end of linebackers being close to defensive backs in terms of their awareness, their ability to recognize things in pass coverage, like a lot more what you would see from an inside linebacker than an on-the-line, 3-4-type outside linebacker,” said Belichick. “So, he’s done a good job for us and is able to play all those spots and honestly, you kind of forget about how easily he does it. You sort of take it for granted.”

That’s something Hightower likely will never do again.

Jones: thumbs up

Mac Jones was removed from the injury report Thursday after being listed as a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is a full-go for Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis.

Outside linebacker Chase Winovich (illness) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness) returned to practice after missing time this week. Winovich was removed from the injury report, while Cajuste was listed as limited and questionable for Saturday.

Running back J.J. Taylor and guard Yasir Durant (both on reserve/COVID-19), and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle) were the only players not spotted during the media window.

Perkins, who has yet to suit up for a game, was later put on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next three games.

In addition to Cajuste, eight others were listed as limited/questionable, including running backs Damien Harris (hamstring) and Brandon Bolden (knee); center David Andrews (shoulder); right tackle Trent Brown (calf/wrist); safety Adrian Phillips (knee); linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs); defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Helping hand

Owner Robert Kraft unveiled a partnership with the New Bedford police and the Lights On! program. Under the initiative, officers who stop motorists for mechanical problems can offer the driver a voucher to have the problem fixed rather than be cited for the minor violation … Patriots-Colts is the third NFL game this season between teams coming off their bye … New England owns a 48-28 lead in the regular-season series with Baltimore/Indianapolis … Belichick is 16-6 against the Colts as Patriots coach … Life changes fast in the NFL: These teams last met in 2018, when the Patriots won, 38-34 at Gillette Stadium. New England had touchdowns from Cordarrelle Patterson, Tom Brady, James White, Josh Gordon, and Sony Michel. The Colts’ TDs were from Eric Ebron and Erik Swoope. Of those seven players, only White remains with his team. Additionally, both kickers, Stephen Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri (one field goal each), are no longer playing … The Colts lead the NFL in turnover differential at plus-13, while the Patriots are second at plus-10.

