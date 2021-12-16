Browns backup QB Case Keenum tests positive, leaving Cleveland down to its third-string QB vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Shortly after Keenum’s positive test was confirmed, Mayfield went on Twitter to criticize the league.

Keenum’s positive result came after he practiced on Thursday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team may have more confirmed cases coming.

Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum , who was slotted to start Saturday with Baker Mayfield sidelined after testing positive with COVID-19, has also tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

The Browns (7-6) are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday and have been overrun with positive cases. Cleveland placed eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and six more Wednesday, including Mayfield.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is also away from the team after testing positive — for the second time in two seasons. He watched Thursday’s practice remotely.

Keenum was set to step in for the second time this season for Mayfield, who missed one game to rest a shoulder injury.

With Keenum and Mayfield out, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is slated to make his first start since last season for San Francisco. The Browns activated him from the practice squad Thursday, presumably to be their No. 2 behind Keenum before the latest wave of positive results.

The 26-year-old Mullens went 2-6 in eight starts for the 49ers. He has a 5-11 career record.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was not at practice for Baltimore during the portion open to reporters at the team’s facility in Owings Mills, Md.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday because of the sprained ankle that knocked him out of last weekend’s loss at Cleveland. The Ravens have remained hopeful Jackson can play Sunday against Green Bay, but he continues to miss preparation time.

Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson during the game against Cleveland, and he also guided Baltimore to a victory at Chicago when Jackson was sick.

Ex-NFL WR Vincent Jackson had stage 2 CTE

Researchers diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February, as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Jackson played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.

The late player’s family released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.

“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Jackson’s widow, Lindsey, said in a statement released by the foundation.

“We hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future,” she added. “There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention.”

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson out for season

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson had season-ending thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement regarding Hockenson. He was on the team’s injury report after not practicing for a second straight day because of a hand injury, an ailment that kept him out of Sunday’s loss at Denver. He had 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. The third-year pro, who was drafted out of Iowa No. 8 overall in 2019, has 160 catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl recognition last season after he set career highs with 67 receptions, 723 yards receiving and six touchdowns . . . Len Hauss, a five-time Pro Bowl center for Washington who started every game over the last 13 seasons of his 14-year NFL career, has died. He was 79. His daughter, Lana Hauss Snyder, said in a telephone interview Thursday her father died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, Ga., after an extended illness. Washington was the only professional football team Hauss played for during a durable career that spanned from 1964 to 1977 and included 196 total regular-season games, with 194 starts. He also appeared in another seven postseason games, all starts.

