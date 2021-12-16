EMass boys’ hockey: Belmont’s Cam Fici headlines Players to Watch

Bobby Falvey, Hingham — The senior captain (5-12—17 last season) is just the latest in a long line of solid, two-way defensemen who have patrolled the blue line for the Harbormen.

Nolan Dion, Xaverian — The senior, who is committed to Babson, was a rock on the blue line last season as the Hawks won their first Catholic Conference championship in more than 50 years.

Caden Connors, Tewksbury — The senior captain is a two-way standout on defense for the Redmen, contributing eight goals and nine assists in the shortened 2020-21 season.

Cam Fici, Belmont — After transferring back from Belmont Hill last season, the junior center has taken over already in 2021-22 with six goals in the Marauders’ first two wins.

Brad Guden, King Philip — The sophomore defenseman is one of the top prospects in the state after a debut season (10-10—20) in which KP won a share of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex.

Nolan Leonard, Braintree — A Globe honorable mention and Bay State Conference All-Star, Leonard leads a veteran team that could be among the top publics in the state.

Emerson Marshall, Gloucester — The sophomore is a dynamic scorer from his left wing position, and also will “quarterback” the power play for the Fishermen.

Evan Monaghan, Medway — Monaghan enters his senior season with 11 career shutouts, including two last season, when he had a 1.48 GAA and .912 save percentage for the Mustangs.

Danny Storella, Stoneham — Veteran coach Paul Sacco and staff believe the junior captain/wing is the best player they’ve had in years, and potentially the best in the Middlesex this season.

Dom Walecka, Catholic Memorial — An All-Scholastic as a sophomore, the senior goalie continues to be a brick wall behind the always-tough Knights defense.

