How BC men’s hockey coach Jerry York’s Hall of Fame weekend couldn’t have ended better

That sounded good to college hockey’s all-time winningest coach, until he looked at his team’s schedule after he hung up the phone. BC had a game at Boston University the next night.

USA Hockey thought it had a solution for Boston College men’s coach Jerry York when planning its Hall of Fame induction ceremony for both the 2020, of which York was a member, and 2021 classes. The event would be held in Denver on Dec. 9. No game for the Eagles that night, York was informed on the call last summer.

But he found a way, with BC arranging for him to take a charter last Thursday morning to Denver, where he would spend the next nine hours, long enough to make the media rounds, participate in the ceremony, and deliver his acceptance speech, before having to catch the flight home.

Unable to get much rest on the trip back, York got home at 6 a.m. and estimates he got about four hours of sleep before heading to BC to meet with his staff in preparation for that night’s game at Agganis Arena.

It was all worth it, as the teams delivered another classic in the storied rivalry. The Terriers wore throwback uniforms as the program celebrates its 100th season, and briefly took the ice for warm-ups sans helmets, enhancing the old-time feel. The school had worked with Bauer to come up with the right look, and by all accounts the uniforms were a hit.

BU led, 2-0, through two periods before BC rallied for three in a row to take the lead. The Terriers drew even late in the third to force a three-on-three overtime that saw plenty of chances for both teams and had the 6,150 fans who packed the arena on the edge of their seats. After neither team scored, BC’s Trevor Kuntar delivered the only goal of the shootout, scoring in the fifth round to give the Eagles the extra point.

“It was a crazy, whirlwind 24-hour period that couldn’t have ended any better,” said York. “I was just running on adrenaline that night. The atmosphere was great. The rivalry is so good for both of us. I know the kids really enjoy playing these type of games.”

Well-represented

USA Hockey set its roster for the World Junior Championship this week, and as expected there are plenty of local connections. Norwell native and BU goalie Drew Commesso is on the squad, and has a good shot at seeing the lion’s share of playing time in net.

Hingham native Matty Beniers, in his sophomore season at Michigan, and Providence sophomore Brett Berard return from last year’s gold medal squad, while Harvard freshman Matt Coronato is also among the 14 forwards.

Ian Moore, a freshman at Harvard and native of Concord, and UMass freshman Scott Morrow are included in the eight defensemen.

Last year’s staff, led by Providence coach Nate Leaman, returns. Among his assistants will be Harvard coach Ted Donato and Providence director of operations Theresa Feaster. Upon completion of camp on Wednesday, the team made its way to Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, where the tournament will be held Dec. 26-Jan. 2.

One of the draws for Leaman was the idea that his family would be able to join him, but while spectators will be allowed this year, Leaman and the rest of the team will be in a bubble, meaning Leaman would not be able to spend time with his wife and three children, other than seeing them in the stands during games. The family was still contemplating whether to travel.

The Friars enter the break 14-7, finishing the first half with a wild 3-2 win over Princeton in which Providence scored twice in the final two minutes. Trailing, 2-1, the Friars went on the power play with 2:18 remaining after a coaches’ challenge led to Princeton’s Ian Murphy being assessed a five-minute major for grabbing a face mask. Parker Ford evened it up 33 seconds later, and Berard scored the winner with 39 seconds left.

“It’s hard, because I think we’ve played some really good hockey and haven’t gotten the results sometimes,” said Leaman. “The guys have played every weekend straight through, and that’s hard. But we’ve grown.”

Local connections

The roster has not been announced, but the 2022 US men’s Olympic team continues to have a distinct New England feel to it after Tuesday’s announcement that Bill Guerin was named general manager, and Chris Drury assistant GM.

Guerin, 51, was born in Worcester and played at Wilbraham & Monson and Boston College before playing 18 seasons in the NHL, including two with the Bruins (2000-02).

Drury, 45, grew up in Trumbull, Conn. and played at BU, winning a national championship as a freshman and the Hobey Baker Award as a senior, before going on to a decorated 12-year NHL career.

Previously, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was named coach for Team USA. A Marshfield native, Sullivan played at BC High and BU, and served as coach for the Bruins from 2003-06.

Serving on his staff will be his former BU teammate and Cranston, R.I., native David Quinn, who coached the Terriers from 2013-18. Also on the staff will be John Hynes, a teammate of Drury’s on that BU national championship team. The Warwick, R.I., native is in his second season as coach of the Nashville Predators.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.