Maggie Donahue scores in overtime to push NDA girls’ hockey past Pembroke

Pembroke sophomore Ava Dunphy laid out to stop the Cougars’ two-on-one rush, but the puck dribbled behind the net to senior captain Caelen Stewart, a Halifax resident. Stewart pushed it across the crease, where Donahue, an assistant captain from Marshfield, punched it in from the goal mouth before being swarmed by her teammates in raucous celebration.

The Cougars scored twice in the last minute and 42 seconds and Maggie Donahue added the winner 2:23 into overtime, lifting fourth-ranked NDA to a 5-4 win over No. 13 Pembroke at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Once Pembroke freshman Jen Birolini roofed a shorthanded goal, her second goal of the game, past junior goaltender Lily Prendergast for a 4-2 lead with 4 minutes 10 seconds remaining, Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) coach John Findley knew that his team needed to play desperate in order to win.

Advertisement

“I just thought maybe we’d get some pucks on net and some puck luck,” said Findley. “It bounced right out to her stick and I thought “Thank God.’”

Junior Ava O’Donoghue scored a power-play goal, her second goal of the game, with 1:42 remaining in the third, forcing a puck past the goal line with bodies surrounding the crease and cutting the Pembroke advantage to 4-3. Junior Lauren White of Scituate tied the game with 28 seconds left, redirecting a beautiful point shot from Avery Engle, a junior assistant captain from Westwood, that snuck just inside the right post.

“We do a drill — I call it the BU drill.,” Findley said. “A shot will come from the point, they tip it, and pick up a puck in the corner and go three-on-two the other way. We do work on that play.”

Prendergast earned the win, making 24 saves, while Pembroke senior Kaleigh Murphy stopped 28 shots. The Cougars’ depth was on full display, as four players scored and nine different players found the score sheet.

Advertisement

“I always say that I have three first lines and one second line,” said Findley. “I can do anything. It’s awesome.”

Pembroke's Megan Dorsey (left) chases NDA's Juliana Connors for the puck in the first period at Hobomock Ice Arena. DebeeTlumacki

Gloucester 3, Marblehead 1 — Sophomores Ella Costa and Jenna Connolly scored, along with eighth grader Elliana Parsons, to lead the Fishermen (2-2-0) to a Northeast Conference win at the O’Keefe Athletic Center.

Boys’ basketball

Everett 65, Medford 51 — Steven Cordero led the Crimson Tide (2-1) to the Greater Boston League win with a team-high 30 points. Roger Vasquez had 13 points for Everett.

Malden Catholic 72, O’Bryant 46 — Junior Nick Martinez led the Lancers (4-0) with 23 points in the nonconference win. Senior Tony Felder had 14 points and Jahmari Hamilton Brown added 10.

Minuteman 73, Northeast 52 — Gavin Kane and Tyrese Rho combined for 33 points for the Mustangs (2-0) in their Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Salem Academy 76, Pioneer Charter I 51 — Dexter Brown (26 points), Jobert Peralta (17 points), Angel Santiago (9 points), and Ivan Paredes (8 points) combined on offense to lead Salem Academy (1-1) to its first win of the season in MCSAO action.

Girls’ basketball

Latin Academy 70, TechBoston 23 — Senior point guard Ruth Norton scored 15 points to help lead the Dragons (2-0) to a Boston City League win.

Lynn Classical 39, Chelsea 4 — Junior forward Akyiah Brown (10 points) paced the host Rams to the Greater Boston League win.

Advertisement

Matignon 49, Bristol Aggie 20 — Sophomore guard Isabella Lopez-Marin led the host Warriors (2-0) to victory with 16 points.

Norwell 76, Nauset 25 — Junior forward Grace Oliver racked up 32 points as the host Clippers (3-0) used stout defense to lock up a nonleague win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 41, Ursuline 29 — Freshman Ava Orlando netted 22 points for the Cougars in the Catholic Conference win.

Rockland 54, Brockton 31 — Senior Julia Elie netted 23 points and junior Sydney Blaney had 11 for the host Bulldogs in the nonleague win.

St. John Paul II 53, Sturgis East 21 — Maggie Crofford paced the Lions (2-1) with 16 points and nine rebounds and Devon Crofford had 12 points.

St. Mary’s 66, Austin Prep 40 — Kellyn Preira compiled 29 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Spartans (3-0) prevailed in the Catholic Central League matchup.

Boys’ hockey

Framingham 3, Pope Francis 2 — Senior Caleb Patrick netted the equalizer in the second period and then struck for the winner in overtime to lift the host Flyers to the season-opening nonleague win at Loring Arena. Senior PJ Farese got the Flyers (1-0-0) on the board first.

Hamilton-Wenham 6, Everett/Revere 1 — Freshman goalie Cooper Miller recorded 19 saves in his first varsity start, leading the Generals to the season-opening, non-conference win at Endicott College. Senior Drew Dolan also scored his first varsity goal.

Girls’ gymnastics

Chelmsford/Billerica 133.25, Central Catholic 131.350 — Cady Serrano (34.95) won the all-around and teammate Laila Pratt (33.4) was second to lead Chelmsford/Billerica to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Advertisement

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.