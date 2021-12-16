NFL makes major COVID protocol change, while players’ union advocates for postponements

That person did not specify any particular games. But the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team are among the teams that have had clusters of cases this week as the NFL experienced by far its biggest spike in cases of the season. All three teams are scheduled to play this weekend.

The NFL Players Association believes that "rescheduling games should be an option" related to "any teams with major outbreaks," according to a person familiar with the NFLPA's view.

The NFL made a significant change Thursday to its coronavirus protocols, allowing a vaccinated player who tests positive for the virus but has no symptoms to test out of isolation in as little as one day. Meanwhile, the players’ union was advocating for the league to consider postponing games involving teams with large numbers of cases.

Advertisement

"Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wrote on Twitter. ". . .. But to say you won't test vaccinated players if they don't have symptoms, then to pull this randomly [d]oesn't make any sense to me."

Mayfield is on the Browns' covid-19 reserve list. He is vaccinated and tested positive for the virus this week, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The NFL has not postponed any games this season after there were several games rescheduled last season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday following a one-day meeting of NFL owners in Irving, Tex., that there were no discussions about postponing the Browns' game scheduled for Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Cleveland. The Rams and the Washington Football Team are scheduled to play their games Sunday.

The NFLPA has been pushing for a return to daily testing of all players, regardless of vaccination status. The league has resisted that, and those discussions have turned increasingly contentious. The person familiar with the NFLPA's view said Thursday that the situation was delicate and rapidly changing. Currently, vaccinated players are tested once per week while unvaccinated players are tested daily.

Advertisement

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the union's view toward postponements.

The modification to the return-to-play protocols marked a notable shift for the NFL as it deals with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases among players this week. The league attributed the rise in cases at least in part to the growing prevalence of the omicron variant. The new protocols represent, in effect, the NFL's attempt to live with a variant that the league said it is finding to be more transmissible but causing milder illness.

The protocol changes Thursday, developed in collaboration with the NFLPA, went into effect immediately and included bolstered mask-wearing requirements and increased restrictions to attempt to curtail the spread of the virus within teams' facilities.

"I think this is a new phase of the pandemic," Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said during a conference call with reporters late Thursday afternoon. "We've got an evolving virus and a landscape that's changing. And therefore we're going to need to evolve our solutions."

The new return-to-play protocols could affect teams such as the Browns, Rams and Washington that have had a large number of positive tests by players this week and could have depleted lineups if their games are played this weekend.

Advertisement

"All of those changes, I would say, are not based on how quickly we can rush someone back," Sills said. "But we're trying to bring people back when it's safe - safe for them and safe for their team environment."

Under the new protocols, a vaccinated player who is asymptomatic after testing positive for the virus can return to team activities with two negative tests that may be taken concurrently as soon as the next day. The complex protocols also include considerations of cycle threshold values, which are related to the viral load in a person's test sample.

Previously, a vaccinated player who remained symptom-free following a positive test needed two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to return. Otherwise the player must remain in isolation for 10 days.

"This season, we've been historically running at about 20% of players that seem to be testing out in less than 10 days," Sills said. "I would expect that number to go up some now. But I just think we'll have to wait and see."

The protocol changes were sent to teams Thursday by the league in a memo that said the modifications took effect "immediately and will remain in effect through the conclusion of Week 15 games, as we continue to discuss modifications with the NFLPA."

The new protocols include a mask-wearing requirement for all players when indoors at team facilities regardless of vaccination status; a prohibition on in-person team meetings held indoors; a limit on the number of players allowed in a team's weight room at once; and restrictions related to meals, team travel and gatherings and activities away from team facilities.

Advertisement

About 100 players tested positive for the virus leaguewide over a three-day span through Wednesday. Sills said Thursday that the league saw evidence this week, for the first time this season, of transmission of the virus occurring within team facilities. He also said there was "no question that omicron is having a big impact within our population."

The Rams placed nine more players, including star linebacker Von Miller, on their covid-19 reserve list Thursday. They have 25 players on that list.