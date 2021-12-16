Revolution open 2022 season with Champions League matchup. Here is the full schedule for next year

Interconference play has been limited the last two seasons, and next year teams will play eight times against foes outside their conference.

The Revolution open the MLS regular season season with a visit to the Portland Timbers on Feb. 26, followed by home games against FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on March 12. Their season begins with two games in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Next season, the Revolution will play their first three games against Western Conference opponents, including their home opener against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on March 5.

The Revolution could play as many as eight games in April, should they advance in the Champions League, and seven matches in May, which includes two US Open Cup dates.

The Revolution will meet Cavaly AS of Haiti, in the opening round of the CONCACAF Champions League. The first leg of the matchup will be in Haiti between Feb. 15-17 and the return at Gillette Stadium Feb. 22-24, the winner advancing to the quarterfinals March 8-10 and March 15-17.

The Revolution earned a place in the competition by winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield with a league-record 22-5-7 (73 points) mark.

This will be the Revolution’s first meeting with a Haitian club. The Revolution qualified for the event in 2003, ‘06, and ‘08, compiling a 1-4-1 record against teams from Costa Rica (LD Alajuelense) and Trinidad & Tobago (Joe Public FC). First-round matchups were announced during a draw held in Miami Wednesday night.

2022 Revolution schedule

Feb. 15-17 – at Cavaly AS (Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 leg 1), TBD

Feb. 22-24 – vs. Cavaly AS (Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 leg 2), TBD

Feb. 26 – at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 5 - vs. FC Dallas, 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 8-10 - Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals leg 1, TBD

Mar. 12 - vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 15-17 - Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals (Leg 2), TBD

Mar. 19 - at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Apr. 2 - vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 5-7 - Concacaf Champions League Semifinals (Leg 1), TBD

Apr. 9 - at Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m.

Apr. 12-14 - Concacaf Champions League Semifinals (Leg 2), TBD

Apr. 16 - vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 23 - at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 26-28 - Concacaf Champions League Finals (Leg 1), TBD

Apr. 30 - vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 3-5 - Concacaf Champions League Finals (Leg 2), TBD

May 7 - vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

May 10-11 - U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, TBD

May 15 - at Atlanta United, 2 p.m.

May 21 - at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

May 24-25 - U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, TBD

May 28 - vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Jun. 12 - at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Jun. 18 - vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.

Jun. 21-22 - U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, TBD

Jun. 26 - at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 8 p.m.

Jun. 30 - vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Jul. 3 - vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Jul. 9 - at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Jul. 16 - at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Jul. 23 - at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Jul. 26-27 - U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, TBD

Jul. 30 - vs. Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Aug. 6 - at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 - vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 - at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 20 - at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 - vs. LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Aug. 31 - vs. Chicago Fire FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 - vs. New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Sept. 6-7 - U.S. Open Cup Final, TBD

Sept. 10 - at New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 - at Houston Dynamo, TBD

Sept. 17 - vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 - vs. Atlanta United, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 - at Chicago Fire FC

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.