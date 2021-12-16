Shooting is why we love basketball, and no one has ever done it better than Stephen Curry

Shooting the basketball is what we first love about the game.

Line up a bunch of 6-year-olds in front of a kiddie hoop. Roll out the balls. Watch the kids aim and throw the balls toward the little hoop. It’s as instinctive as reaching for the first chocolate chip cookie you’ve ever seen.

In this spirit, we love the long-distance bombers; guys who can fill it up from downtown. For some of us, this goes back to Bill Sharman, Sam Jones, “Jack the Shot” Foley, Jerry Lucas, Calvin Murphy, and Pistol Pete Maravich. Some of us think Larry Bird is the best shooter we’ve ever seen. Others might choose Lou Hudson, Reggie Miller, Glen Rice, Dirk Nowitzki, Ray Allen or Kevin Durant.

Advertisement

But now there’s Stephen Curry — the greatest shooter of all time.

Curry makes his annual appearance at the New Garden Friday and it comes on the heels of Golden State’s Tuesday night victory in Madison Square Garden when Curry became the NBA’s all-time 3-point scorer, passing Allen with his 2,974th three.

If you are going to the Celtics-Warriors game, do not miss warm-ups. Curry likes to let fly from loge seat sections and tunnels leading away from the parquet floor. He made a ridiculous pregame shot from the stands at the Warriors home arena recently before a game against the Nuggets. It’s Globetrotter/Space Jam stuff.

Bird called himself the “3-Point King” after winning the first Long Distance Shootout in Dallas in 1986. Earning $10,000 for a few minutes of launching threes, I have no doubt it was one of the greatest moments of Larry Legend’s life. Never saw him happier. And he loved to remind everyone that he was the 3-Point King.

Here’s what Bird told me about shooting back in 1985, when he was in the middle of three straight MVP seasons: “The thing I liked about basketball at first was just the shooting. Watching the ball go in. My brother Mark was three years older and I used to rebound for him. He’d be like 15-16 feet away and the ball would just come through the net so soft and I didn’t even have to move. That caught my eye. I’d say, ‘How do you do that?’ and he’d say, ‘Cuz I shoot all the time’

Advertisement

“I practiced a lot by myself. We didn’t have a washer or dryer at home so my mom would go to the laundromat and I’d go with her to carry. There was a park across the street and I’d go over there and shoot all the time while the clothes was dryin’.

“I just aim for the big cylinder. The thing that helped me was when my high school coach told me you could squeeze two basketballs through there at one time. I always thought, ‘Hell, if you can do that, you should be able to put one through there pretty easily.’ That always helped. And he always told me you need to have a good arc on your shot because with a straight shot, it’s hard to go in. It’s better to miss long or short than sideways. The shot that bounces off the back rim is not a bad shot. When I get in shooting slumps, I have the ball going left on me a lot. It’s hard to get out of it. You start aiming and then you’re really in trouble. There’s a flaw in your wrist when you’re releasing it.”

Advertisement

Allen — the 3-Point King after Bird and before Curry — got his start when he was an 8-year-old doing drills for his parents when the family lived in England.

“I’d have to make five lefty layups and then five righty layups and we couldn’t leave the gym till I made them,” Allen said in 2009. “Sometimes I had trouble doing it and people would walk by and see me crying out there, trying to do it.”

In his 2018 autobiography, Allen explained how he was taught to shoot by youth coach Jeff Lensch: “Jump straight up. Bring your elbows in. Put one hand under the ball, the other on the side. Point your toes at the basket. Bend your knees. And keep your eyes on the rim the whole time. I follow his advice, day after day.”

Bird (Old Garden) and Allen (New Garden) had precise solo shooting routines when they won championships for the Celtics. Bird would shoot alone on the parquet late in the afternoon before every night game. When he’d occasionally miss, he’d blame the bull gang, yelling, “If the basket was straight, that shot would have been nothing but net.”

Allen had a little more company when he’d do his routine at the New Garden 20 years later. On a Sunday in January 2009, ABC’s cameras recorded Allen’s extensive practice drill at 9:45 a.m. before an early-afternoon nationally televised game against Dallas.

Advertisement

“The place is cold at that hour,” Allen said later that day after making 9 of 13 shots (4 of 5 from beyond the arc) against the Mavericks. “I was thinking of wearing two sleeves.”

In January 2009, Sports Illustrated polled 190 NBA players, asking them to name the best pure shooter they had ever seen. Twenty-six percent voted for Allen. Miller was second with 15 percent, and Bird (who’d been out of the league for 17 years) came in third.

When I told Allen about the poll, he said, “That’s a great honor.”

“What about you, Ray?” I asked. “Who’s the best shooter you’ve ever seen?”

Without hesitation, he answered, “Dell Curry.”

That’s Dell Curry, who made 1,245 3-pointers in 16 NBA seasons from 1986-2002.

Dell Curry.

Dad of the greatest shooter who ever lived.

The true Father of the 3-Point King.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.