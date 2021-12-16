Short-handed Bruins fall to Islanders

Before Patrice Bergeron entered the NHL’s COVID protocols on Wednesday, he was sporting a fishbowl on the ice because of a broken nose he suffered after taking a hit from Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg. Trent Frederic made it clear that the Bruins needed to do a better job of protecting their stars.

But the Bruins locker room still had pent up regret from two weeks ago that needed to be addressed.

The frustration of playing short-handed was already at the forefront as COVID-19 once again ripped through the league and the Bruins locker room.

Frederic was among seven Bruins players out Thursday night as the Bruins started a three-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Islanders in New York. But when David Pastrnak took a knock in the back along the boards from Matt Martin, Nick Foligno immediately made Martin pay after the next face off.

Foligno dropped gloves and threw hands. And even though the Bruins were in a 2-0 hole that they’d never climb out of, by bringing the fight, they checked off an item that had been on their to-do list.

The Bruins dropped their second straight game, this time to an Islanders team that had lost 13 of their last 15.

As “testing issues” turned into three confirmed cases at the start of the week, then three cases turned into seven by Thursday night, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy tried to send a message to his team that losing key players to COVID-19 meant opportunities would open up to others.

But losing Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Bergeron, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Jeremy Swayman and Oskar Steen to NHL protocols left the Bruins with holes up and down their lines.

While the Bruins had plenty of punch, outshooting the Islanders, 31-28, offense was hard to come by for the Bruins. David Pastrnak went 0 for 7. Taylor Hall went 0 for 6. Matt Grzelcyk went 0 for 3.

Without Marchand and Smith on Tuesday, the Bruins fell in a 3-0 hole to Vegas and never recovered. They found themselves facing another early deficit against the Islanders.

Right winger Cal Clutterbuck got the Islanders on the board in the first period, pouncing on a loose put in front of the Bruins net and punching it past Linus Ullmark to put New York up, 1-0.

Anthony Beauvillier stretched the lead in the second period with a power-play goal on a slap shot from the left circle.

Still trailing midway through the third, Connor Clifton leveled Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Beauvillier tried to come to Pageau’s defense, but officials broke it up before anything else could happen.

Clutterbuck added an empty net goal at the 17:43 mark.

The Bruins went 0 for 3 on the power play. It wasn’t until Mike Reilly found the net at the 19:06 mark that the Bruins were able to avoid being shut out.

