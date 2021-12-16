State hockey teams have been adjusting to new MIAA procedures

▪ Division addition: As part of the statewide tournament, boys’ hockey has expanded to four divisions, resulting in some significant realignment. While most of the traditional powers either remained in Division 1 or opted to move up, the redistribution of teams — including Central and West — and subsequent appeals result in just 41 teams in Division 2 and as many as 54 in the new Division 4. Division 1 will have 49 teams.

Here are five storylines to watch this season:

In a school year that has introduced significant change across the MIAA landscape, perhaps no sport has been affected more than boys’ hockey. From the new statewide tournament format to some sport-specific rule changes — and one particularly controversial decision — coaches and teams have spent the first couple of weeks of the season adjusting to all that is new and different.

Most coaches believe realignment was long overdue. In past years, Division 3 South teams often had to win at least four games for a sectional title, while D3 West usually had only four teams in the bracket. Some coaches lament the loss of sectional tournaments, and worry about issues such as rink availability and postseason travel, but others see the new possibilities the statewide format will bring.

“For too long I believe Central Mass. has been overly regional focused,” Northbridge coach Ryan Neville said. “Providing the kids with an opportunity to increase their exposure to teams, players and venues outside of their historical patterns is extremely exciting and replicates a lot of what they are doing out of season.”

Added Cambridge coach Mark Marfione: “It was pretty frustrating playing league teams in the first round of the tournament every year. It will be nice to mix it up. I don’t like when it’s the first round of the states and we are playing a team for the third time.”

▪ Not as easy as 1-2-3? With the statewide tournament comes the new MIAA power ratings, combining scoring margin (capped at 3 goals for any game) and strength of schedule.

In general, coaches like the idea of a system that rewards teams for playing challenging schedules. But the scoring margin component causes concerns about end-of-game situations.

“Even if we are up by two goals within the last two minutes, this system rewards you for scoring another goal at that point,” Oliver Ames coach Mike Zucarelli said. “Previously teams would have used puck possession to run out the time and win.”

It’s not an unprecedented concern. From 2004-12, the MIAA used pool play in the Super 8 tournament with a system of tiebreakers including goal differential. More than once, a coach faced the tough decision of pulling the goalie to tie the game or settling for a one-goal loss.

Oh, speaking of “that tournament” ...

Hingham has won a pair of Division 2 titles (1992, 1997), two in Division 1 (2001, 2015), and another in the Super 8 (2010). Mary Schwalm

▪ Super change, or super headache? On a recommendation from the MIAA’s blue ribbon committee, the tournament management committee voted to pause 1A tournaments in boys’ hockey and baseball, citing equity issues with the perception of an “elite” tournament afforded only to select teams.

After a run of dominance by parochial schools in the late 1980s, the Super 8 was created in 1991 to even the playing field. While only three public schools (Arlington twice, Reading, Hingham) won 1A championships, in the same span public schools won 21 Division 1 state titles — including nine of the last 10.

John Maguire, whose Waltham teams won D1 titles in 2002 and 2018, says the move “basically changed the Division 1 state tournament as we have known it for the past 30 years. Instead of 12-15 teams having a legitimate chance to win D1, now you have 3-4 teams — doesn’t make sense.”

Walpole coach Ron Dowd, whose team was co-champion with Belmont in 2020, agreed.

“By eliminating the Super 8 what we did two years ago potentially will not happen again,” he said. “That is a shame.”

▪ Time for change … or not: For several years, the Mass. State Hockey Coaches Association pushed the MIAA to adopt the National Federation of High Schools standard allowing for 17-minute periods, believing longer games could help counter the exodus of talent to prep schools and juniors. It finally was approved last spring as an optional rule change.

Ironically, only a couple of leagues — Catholic Conference, and Commonwealth Athletic — officially have made the switch, though others give teams latitude to use 17-minute periods in nonleague games.

“The lack of uniformity is really bothering people,” said Nashoba Tech AD Bob Callahan, coach of the school’s co-op team with Greater Lowell. “We are all being power-ranked and some teams are playing 15 minutes and others are playing 17. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Tri-County coach Bryan Harrington, who also is an official, said a potential problem exists with compensation for referees.

“Hypothetical, but if ‘league A’ is doing 17-minute periods, and ‘league B’ is doing 15-minute periods for the same fee, why would anyone accept that league A games?” he asked.

Some coaches believe 17-minute periods should be mandatory across the state, allowing more ice time for more players, but that is a dilemma for teams with limited rosters.

“While two minutes added to each period might not seem like a lot, the smaller programs such as mine struggle to play three solid varsity lines,” Monomoy/Mashpee coach Chris Peterson said. “Adding an extra six minutes to a game definitely makes an impact by the end of the third period.”

In many cases, it’s simply a matter of ice time availability, an issue compounded by the other MIAA rule change.

▪ Let’s keep playing: After a two-year pilot program, the MIAA officially adopted a mandatory five-minute, 4-on-4 overtime to settle ties.

Unlike other changes, support for overtime was overwhelming among coaches. However, just as many preferred the losing team receive a point, as is the case in the NHL and other levels of hockey. But the power ratings system makes that impractical, and the MIAA wanted consistency with the “all or nothing” nature of overtime in other sports (basketball, lacrosse).

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.