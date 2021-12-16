Tiger Woods said to be ‘impressive where he’s at’ as return to golf nears

The father of Justin Thomas got the first look at Tiger Woods playing a round of golf since his car crash 10 months ago and saw more than he expected. “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at.” Next up for Woods is playing in front of an audience. It’s one thing for the 15-time major champion to play with 12-year-old son Charlie , with Mike Thomas along for the ride, last week near his home in Florida. It’s another to tee it up in front of thousands of spectators and on network TV. Only 10 months ago, Woods shattered bones in his right leg, ankle, and foot when the SUV he was driving along a winding suburban road in Los Angeles crashed through a median and down a hill. Woods was immobilized for three months in a makeshift hospital bed in his house. He went from crutches to slowly walking. He was hitting balls on the back end of the range at Albany during his Hero World Challenge two weeks ago in the Bahamas. And while the PNC Championship — 20 teams of parents and children, one of them a major champion or Players Championship winner — is a family affair, the score counts. Woods will be able to ride a cart if he chooses. Woods was not expected until the Friday pro-am.

The Premier Hockey Federation announced that the regular-season games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday between the Boston Pride and the host Metropolitan Riveters have been postponed. The postponement is due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Boston Pride, and out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the health and safety for members of both organizations and the PHF community. The weekend series will be rescheduled for a future date to be determined.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

Zion Williamson takes biologic injection

Zion Williamson has received a biologic injection that is meant to promote bone healing in the area of his right foot that he fractured this past offseason. The Pelicans, who announced the new treatment for the face of the franchise, said Williamson will be “limited to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.” Another round of imaging on Williamson’s foot is expected to be performed in four to six weeks, the club said, at which point there could be an update on his condition. The club said the injection was given following consultation on Wednesday with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

NCAA open to new governing constitution

The NCAA Board of Governors agreed to accept the recommendations for a new constitution to govern college sports, sending the revised document to a vote by the association’s full membership in January. The NCAA released an initial draft of a revised constitution in early November, made revisions after feedback, and then held a special constitutional convention last month. A second draft of the new constitution was shared last week. The board unanimously agreed to accept the committee’s latest recommendations. Revising the constitution is the first phase of the process in transferring governing power in college sports from the NCAA to its three divisions, which include more than 1,200 schools and 450,000 athletes. A new constitution would allow each division to create unique rules, setting the stage for a restructuring of Division I, the highest level of college sports with 350 schools.

Advertisement

AUTO RACING

Mercedes backs off protest of Formula One finale

Mercedes withdrew its appeal of the controversial finish to the Formula One season finale that cost driver Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship. Mercedes had filed two protests after Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, during which a late crash and restart helped rival Max Verstappen storm past Hamilton to win his first title. Both protests were rejected, and Mercedes went to the International Court of Appeal for reconsideration, a process that could have taken months to resolve. Mercedes protested Verstappen’s position as the drivers maneuvered behind the safety car following a crash with six laps remaining and a decision by race director Michael Masi to allow some lapped drivers to pass the safety car - a decision that put Verstappen in position to win the race after a restart with one lap remaining.

MISCELLANY

US group eyes English club with crypto and NFTs backing

Backed by cryptocurrency and with familiar elements of both “Moneyball” and “Ted Lasso,” a group of American investors say they plan to purchase an English soccer team and rely on advanced analytics and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a new model of sports team ownership. The group, WAGMI United, says it’s in the advanced stages of purchasing an English Football League club. The investors are believed to be the first group to buy a major sports franchise with cryptocurrency serving as a significant funding source ... Michigan State All-America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh and his senior season to enter the NFL draft.