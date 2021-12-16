Trying to shut down record-holder Stephen Curry will be quite a challenge for Celtics

At 33, Curry is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season, and he has guided the Warriors (23-5) back to the top of the NBA, despite the fact that Klay Thompson has yet to play a game. Curry enters Friday’s showdown averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

If Curry had come to TD Garden on Friday with the mark within reach, it would have turned the night into a sideshow. And it’s hard enough to stop Curry without added distractions.

Although Stephen Curry broke former Boston great Ray Allen’s NBA record for career 3-pointers on Tuesday against the Knicks, the Celtics probably did not mind the timing.

Advertisement

“Just impressed,” Celtics forward Al Horford said. “You can just see, you can tell that he’s doing a good job taking care of his body — lifting weights, treatment, all those things. And he’s putting in the work. He shows that if you do all those things, you can still play at a very high level. It’s been fun to watch him being able to do what he does and really setting the league on notice.”

Celtics coach Ime Udoka called Curry a “revolutionary player” and was especially impressed that Curry broke Allen’s record in 511 fewer games. Udoka said it will obviously be important for the Celtics’ defense to swarm Curry, but it must also be aware of the openings that will create elsewhere, particularly in the paint.

“Know who you can help off of,” Udoka said. “It’s very unique. You want to deny him as much as you can and pick him up higher. It presents a lot of things. We have to bring our big higher in the screen and the pick-and-roll. The air space for him is an open shot. Some things we’ll have to do differently, but we have to stay with our physicality and give him multiple looks. You can’t keep a single [coverage] on him, because he adjusts too well.”

Advertisement

Close to full strength

Jaylen Brown was limited to about 30 minutes when he returned to face the Bucks on Monday after missing five games because of a sore hamstrIng. But Udoka said that after the past three days of practice and rest time, that minor restriction has been lifted.

Josh Richardson also has been cleared to return after missing two games while in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Although Romeo Langford and Jabari Parker missed practice on Thursday because of non-COVID illnesses and are questionable for Friday’s game, the Celtics are in position to have their core rotation available, a rarity this season.

“You can kind of get a full sense of your whole team and what you want to do, defensively, offensively, and, honestly, putting guys into different places and packages,” Udoka said.

Off and running

Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas made 16 of 30 shots and had 42 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 0 turnovers in his G League debut with the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday night. Thomas, whose career was derailed by a hip injury he suffered with the Celtics in 2017, has not played for an NBA team this season and has appeared in just 55 games over the last four years.

Horford, who was recruited by Thomas before signing as a free agent with the Celtics in 2016, said he is glad to see his former teammate pushing toward another comeback.

Advertisement

“IT loves to play the game,” Horford said. “He loves to play basketball. He’s one of those guys that if he can play every day, he will. That’s just his love for the game. So I’m very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.