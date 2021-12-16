Urban Meyer was a walking disaster with the Jaguars

The same can now be said of Meyer, who was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. His leap to the NFL was a disaster from start to finish, lasting just 13 games and resulting in far more embarrassing episodes than victories (just two).

Meyer’s teams were loaded with NFL talent, but a surprising number of players flamed out or never reached their potential. Once outside of Meyer’s protective bubble, they were too immature, or simply too ill-prepared, to handle the discipline required for pro ball.

Urban Meyer won two national championships at the University of Florida more than a decade ago, but one hallmark of his time there is the number of players who had disappointing pro careers.

Advertisement

Meyer’s brief tenure in the NFL exposed him. He’s not the strong leader and championship-caliber program builder he made himself out to be. He’s actually a walking disaster, leaving a wake of controversy, shame, and self-inflicted wounds at every turn. The only question now is whether Jaguars owner Shad Khan has found legal cause to fire Meyer without having to pay him the final four years of his contract. A battle may be brewing.

Shad Khan (right) made a serious misstep when he tapped Urban Meyer as head coach. AGNES LOPEZ/NYT

Meyer’s 2-11 record, and lack of a coherent plan to develop franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, were only the starting point for his downfall. The tipping point came Wednesday when former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer had kicked him in the leg during warm-ups in an August practice. Lambo said Meyer told him, “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the [expletive] I want,” and Lambo filed a report with human resources.

But Meyer’s 11-month tenure was a fiasco from the moment he was hired. Meyer made a number of gaffes that make you slap your forehead and wonder what he could have been thinking.

Advertisement

His first misfire was hiring Chris Doyle as his strength coach in February. Doyle had recently been terminated by the University of Iowa over allegations of racial insensitivity, and the backlash against his hiring was swift. Meyer apologized and parted ways with Doyle the next day.

Meyer’s most consequential mistake came in October when he stayed in Cincinnati after a game and didn’t fly back to Florida with his team. That was unprecedented for an NFL head coach, which cost him any respect he had from his coaches and players. Meyer then compounded his problems by going out to his own restaurant in Ohio and dancing provocatively with a woman who wasn’t his wife, which of course was all caught on tape and plastered across social media.

For a 57-year-old coach who won three national championships in college, Meyer acted shockingly amateurish in the NFL. In March, he complained that free agency was a lot harder than college recruiting (yeah, no kidding). In May, he signed Tim Tebow to play tight end, a sideshow if ever there were one. In July, the Jaguars were fined $200,000, and Meyer fined $100,000, for not being able to follow the non-contact rules during offseason practices.

Meyer also got himself in trouble with his mouth. After the first round of April’s draft, he acknowledged he actually wanted Kadarius Toney, not Travis Etienne. In August, he drew the ire of the NFL and NFL Players Association by stating out loud that the Jaguars would take vaccination status into account during roster cuts. In October, he threw Lawrence under the bus by saying the rookie was “not quite comfortable” running a QB sneak, which the quarterback then rebuted. Last week, Meyer looked clueless when he said safety Andre Cisco, who didn’t play a defensive snap last week, “is playing a little bit more.”

Advertisement

Most disturbing are the reports that have emerged about Meyer’s style behind the scenes. According to NFL Media, Meyer has constantly belittled and blamed his players and coaches. After two losses to start the season, Meyer started threatening his coaches that they would be fired. At a recent staff meeting, Meyer told his coaches that they were all losers and challenged them to defend their résumés. Last week, receiver Marvin Jones left the team facility after seeing Meyer publicly criticize the team’s receivers, and had to be persuaded to return. And the Jaguars’ players complained to Rams players during their recent game that Meyer doesn’t treat them like adults.

Urban Meyer's short tenure in Jacksonville likely slowed down Trevor Lawrence's development. Harry How/Getty

When I interviewed Meyer at training camp in August, he said a visit with the Patriots taught him important lessons in leadership and culture.

“That really impacted me,” Meyer said. “That’s when I really experienced the culture of a locker room. I spent time with [Mike] Vrabel and Tom Brady and [Tedy] Bruschi. And just the way they managed the locker room, the way they policed the team, their effort on the practice field, it was really incredible. I went to probably 20 NFL training camps, and I never saw anything like that.”

Advertisement

Now we see that it’s all nonsense.

Meyer isn’t a leader. He’s a bully and a con man.

He could get away with it in college when he was coaching 20-year-olds who needed him to make it to the NFL. When recruiting the best players was more important than X’s and O’s and tactics. When he had total control over the university, the town, the boosters, and the media to control his image and narratives.

But leaving the college bubble for the NFL revealed Meyer’s true character. And as the Jaguars quickly learned, Meyer was too immature, too undisciplined, and too insincere to succeed on his own merits.

Read more about Urban Meyer and his Florida team, which featured Aaron Hernandez, in Part 2 of the Globe’s “Gladiator” series

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.