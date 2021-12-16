4 children die in bouncy castle accident in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Four children died and four others were in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania on Thursday.

The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

The children who died included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine. Five children are in the hospital, including four in critical condition. Hine said an investigation into the accident is underway.