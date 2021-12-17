16 titles to stream if you’re stuck inside on Saturday

Here are a few recent picks from Globe writers and critics:

New England is expecting to see a bit of snow on Saturday , and we rounded up some streaming options for people looking for another excuse to hunker down indoors.

“The Hand of God” Paolo Sorrentino’s coming-of-age drama captures 1980s Naples when soccer superstar Diego Maradona joined the local team. (Netflix)

“Ascension” Jessica Kingdon’s film shows the material side of dialectical materialism in China today. (Paramount+)

“The Beatles: Get Back” Peter Jackson’s 7½-hour documentary is an astonishingly up close and engrossing view of the Beatles and their creative process. This one earned four stars from the Globe’s Mark Feeney. (Disney+)

”14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” The documentary follows a mountaineer’s unprecedented attempt to climb all of the world’s highest summits in seven months. (Netflix)

”tick, tick … Boom!” A vibrant directorial debut by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who infuses Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical with enough brio to conceal its clichés. (Netflix)

”The Power of the Dog” Benedict Cumberbatch plays a classics major-turned-rancher in Jane Campion’s latest western, also starring Kirsten Dunst. (Netflix)

TV shows

“The Shrink Next Door” Paul Rudd is chilling as a therapist exploiting his submissive client in this fine miniseries. (Apple TV+)

“Call My Agent!” The fourth season of this smartly entertaining French import continued to coyly upend the vanity of famous actors, all played by their real-life selves. (Netflix)

“Girls5eva” Here’s another punchy sendup of show biz, as a one-hit girl group from 2000 tries to pull off a midlife comeback. (Peacock)

“Dickinson” Seasons two and three arrived this year, and both were extraordinary, movingly wrapping up this uniquely modern series about Emily, her loves, and her poetry. (Apple TV+)

“All Creatures Great and Small” It’s corny and sweet and just what the doctor ordered for pandemic-lockdown-related syndrome. (PBS)

“Love Life” The second season of this anthology rom-com, starring William Jackson Harper, was a pleasure, with more layers and original twists than the first. (HBO Max)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” A few potent performances, not least of all by Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, elevated this historical drama. (FX)

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” Annie Murphy is a treat in this semi-experimental drama, as a sitcom wife who’s profoundly tired of her husband’s sexist jokes. (AMC)

“The Beast Must Die” Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo are outstanding in this six-episode British revenge thriller. (AMC)

“Shtisel” The long-awaited third season of this extraordinary drama about an Orthodox family in Jerusalem did not disappoint. (Netflix)



