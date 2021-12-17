Adele was an outlier in a year when most pop stars were making tracks

That this was one of November’s bigger pieces of music news isn’t just a testament to Adele’s star power. It’s also another sign of how drastically the consumption of music has changed, in ways both obvious and imperceptible, since Spotify introduced itself to US listeners in the summer of 2011 and ushered in the age of streaming music. Shuffling an album had been a relatively frictionless option for listeners since the first time a “random” button was included on a CD player’s control panel, but it was always an option — not the default.

This flare-up is just another sign of the modern music era experiencing a reversion to the jukebox age, where the single track (packed, sometimes, with a B-side) was popular music’s chief currency. On radio, of course, that’s always been the case. But Billboard lifting the requirement for any potential Hot 100 single to have a physical release during the ‘90s cracked open a door that would be obliterated in the 2000s, when albums were turned into collections of tracks available for individual download and, later, streaming. In the past few years, other methods of dissemination — the viral-video source TikTok, streaming service-assembled playlists, YouTube’s autoplay — have only heightened the possibility of a single track taking off into the stratosphere unexpectedly.

Artists have been responding to this by expanding or contracting the idea of an artistic “era”; musicians as varied as the British post-punkers Pozi, the shape-shifting Philadelphia MC Tierra Whack, the art-pop masters Beauty Pill, and the soul explorer Miguel were just a few of the artists who released stellar EPs in 2021, stripping what might have been an album even five years ago down to its essential tracks. Other artists used platforms like Bandcamp and SoundCloud to trial-balloon music. Over the summer, the R&B singer-songwriter SZA self-released three songs on SoundCloud; one, the acid-tongued “I Hate You,” became a TikTok sensation a few months later, and right after it was officially released by her label it debuted in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Over the summer, SZA self-released three songs on SoundCloud including "I Hate You," which became a TikTok sensation and later debuted in the top 10. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Labels have responded to the rise of the track by emulating K-Tel, the compilation specialists of the vinyl and cassette eras. Search for a well-known cut like Dua Lipa’s disco fantasia “Levitating” (the Hot 100′s top song of 2021) on your streaming service of choice. You’ll find not only covers by Kidz Bop and other trend-hoppers, but the original version popping up on compilations with titles like “Take a Look at My Girlfriend,” “100 Greatest Pride Songs,” and “Heard It On TikTok.” These compilations, and thousands of others centered on specific moods and searchable terms, can be seen either as ways to join streaming services’ playlisting game or to boost streams of catalog tracks included alongside those currently ruling the charts. (Or both.)

Wet Leg, a duo from the Isle of Wight, became one of the year’s hottest indie-rock acts based off a total of four songs — two of which came out at the tail end of November. Their debut single, the cheekily deadpan “Chaise Longue,” was one of the year’s most durable tracks, its double-entendre charm only growing stronger with each listen. Similarly, the British trio English Teacher’s 2021 single “R&B,” a piercing look at impostor syndrome and racial identity guided by jagged guitars and the heeding voice of frontperson Lily Fontaine.

Big pop albums have hardly gone away. In addition to the catharsis of “30,” Taylor Swift’s re-recordings of her earlier work on “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” allowed her to reflect on her past achievements and showcase her hard-won pop savvy, while Lil Nas X’s audacious “MONTERO” expanded on the playbook he opened with country-hop megahit “Old Town Road” with disarmingly honest, blue-hued pop.

Lil Nas X released the full-length "MONTERO” in 2021. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

But there were also some marquee 2021 full-lengths that can be seen as what some of my colleagues call “data dumps.” Billboard’s No. 1 album of 2021, lightning-rod country singer Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” was one of them, clocking in at 30 songs. Given that it takes 1,250 paid streams (or 3,750 ad-supported streams) to reach the sales equivalent of a single album, it had a massive advantage over the album that came in at No. 2, Disney Channel alum Olivia Rodrigo’s 11-song “SOUR.”

In January, Rodrigo debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “drivers license,” her impassioned breakup ballad that turned a car’s open-door warning tone into a song’s restless heartbeat. “SOUR” built on it with 10 more songs that distilled teenage angst into gooey hooks and pogo-ready punk-pop, turning that initial track into the launchpad for an at times delightful album. Like that record’s combination of throwback sounds and early-adulthood emotionalism, Rodrigo’s method for insinuating herself into pop’s upper echelon borrowed equally from the past and the present — and established her as a bright part of its future.

Maura Johnston