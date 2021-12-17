Best of the Arts 2021

Moviegoing? In 2021, it depended on how you define ‘movie’ and ‘going’

This year was all about cautious reemergence, and the arts kept us stocked with music, film, television, theater, and dance aplenty. It was a year filled with delights and disruption, in-person and virtual entertainment, and endless creativity. Read on as Globe experts reflect on some of the arts’ most memorable moments.

The alteration in moviegoing that began in 2020 with the pandemic continued this year, if less dramatically. “Movie” has kept changing. So has “going.” Globe writers and critics offer their favorites in 2021.

Ariana DeBose, as Anita, and David Alvarez, as Bernardo, in "West Side Story." Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios

Television

Shows that skewered white privilege stood out in a year of TV abundance

Television remained at the top of the list for lockdown distraction, even as the vaccine gave us a bit more freedom. TV critic Matthew Gilbert looks back at shows that explored corners often unrepresented on TV, and also gives us his 10 best picks (and 10 more that almost cracked the list).

Natasha Rothwell (left) and Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus," which took on white privilege and entitlement with a sharp edge. Mario Perez/HBO

Documentaries

Bad times make for great nonfiction films. Here are 10 from doc expert Peter Keough.

JR, left, and Kikito on scaffolding in Tecate, California, along the border with Mexico, in a scene from the documentary "Paper & Glue." MUST CREDIT: Prune Nourry/MSNBC Films/Abramorama Prune Nourry/MSNBC Films/Abramorama

Music

Adele was an outlier in a year when most pop stars were making tracks

While big pop albums have hardly gone away, streaming services and digital platforms have returned modern music to the jukebox age. Adele’s “30,″ for example, changed the way Spotify presented albums to subscribers, by keeping the tracks in the order the artists intended.

Adele's "30" changed the way Spotify presented albums to subscribers, by keeping the tracks in the order the artists' intended. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

More music

From Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to J. Cole, Jon Batiste to Olivia Rodrigo, Miguel Zenón to The War on Drugs, here are the 60 best albums of the year.

Globe writers also look back at the top 10 tracks of 2021, plus 9 notable recordings by local artists, composers, and ensembles, and the classical concerts that made us fall in love with live music again.

Theater

As theaters adapt to a new reality, streaming takes the stage

Theater finally resumed this fall after an excruciating 18-month intermission, and a change was immediately evident in the number of Boston-area troupes that had begun offering streaming versions of their shows to go along with in-person performances. Theater critic Don Aucoin unpacks the year, and gives us his top 10 performances.

Dance

For dance, a few big steps forward

To see professional dancing in the early months of 2021, you had to connect to the Internet — and a surprising amount of innovation was happening there. When it got warm enough, though, the art form joyously moved outdoors. Before we knew it, it was fall, and dancing made a triumphant reappearance on area indoor stages, to the delight of arts-starved audiences. In short, despite the challenges, dance took some important leaps forward.

LaTasha Barnes presents "The Jazz Continuum" on an outdoor stage at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival this summer. Cherylynn Tsushima

Museums

7 museum moments that stick

Art critic Murray Whyte begins his look back at museums in 2021 with a caveat: “Best of’s,” even at the best of times, are a dubious enterprise. And these are not the best of times. This year, with its unforgiving lurches between hope and despair, “best” is an imperfect term in a complicated time. So, here are 7 things Whyte saw that stuck.

Artist Elizabeth James-Perry poses for a portrait amidst her work titled "Raven Reshapes Boston: A Native Corn Garden at the MFA" on the museum's front lawn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Books

It was a great year for books. Of the countless wonderful titles published, here’s a list of 90 we loved most in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and works for children and young adults. We hope you, too, will find some to treasure with this list of the year’s best books.

Best books 2021. Raquel Aparicio for The Boston Globe



