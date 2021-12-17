Best of the Arts 2021

This year was all about cautious reemergence, and the arts kept us stocked with music, film, television, theater, and dance aplenty. It was a year filled with delights and disruption, in-person and virtual entertainment, and endless creativity. Read on as Globe experts reflect on some of the arts’ most memorable moments.
Movies
Moviegoing? In 2021, it depended on how you define ‘movie’ and ‘going’
The alteration in moviegoing that began in 2020 with the pandemic continued this year, if less dramatically. “Movie” has kept changing. So has “going.” Globe writers and critics offer their favorites in 2021.
Television
Shows that skewered white privilege stood out in a year of TV abundance
Television remained at the top of the list for lockdown distraction, even as the vaccine gave us a bit more freedom. TV critic Matthew Gilbert looks back at shows that explored corners often unrepresented on TV, and also gives us his 10 best picks (and 10 more that almost cracked the list).
Documentaries
Bad times make for great nonfiction films. Here are 10 from doc expert Peter Keough.
Music
Adele was an outlier in a year when most pop stars were making tracks
While big pop albums have hardly gone away, streaming services and digital platforms have returned modern music to the jukebox age. Adele’s “30,″ for example, changed the way Spotify presented albums to subscribers, by keeping the tracks in the order the artists intended.
More music
From Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to J. Cole, Jon Batiste to Olivia Rodrigo, Miguel Zenón to The War on Drugs, here are the 60 best albums of the year.
Globe writers also look back at the top 10 tracks of 2021, plus 9 notable recordings by local artists, composers, and ensembles, and the classical concerts that made us fall in love with live music again.
Theater
As theaters adapt to a new reality, streaming takes the stage
Theater finally resumed this fall after an excruciating 18-month intermission, and a change was immediately evident in the number of Boston-area troupes that had begun offering streaming versions of their shows to go along with in-person performances. Theater critic Don Aucoin unpacks the year, and gives us his top 10 performances.
Dance
For dance, a few big steps forward
To see professional dancing in the early months of 2021, you had to connect to the Internet — and a surprising amount of innovation was happening there. When it got warm enough, though, the art form joyously moved outdoors. Before we knew it, it was fall, and dancing made a triumphant reappearance on area indoor stages, to the delight of arts-starved audiences. In short, despite the challenges, dance took some important leaps forward.
Museums
7 museum moments that stick
Art critic Murray Whyte begins his look back at museums in 2021 with a caveat: “Best of’s,” even at the best of times, are a dubious enterprise. And these are not the best of times. This year, with its unforgiving lurches between hope and despair, “best” is an imperfect term in a complicated time. So, here are 7 things Whyte saw that stuck.
Books
It was a great year for books. Of the countless wonderful titles published, here’s a list of 90 we loved most in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and works for children and young adults. We hope you, too, will find some to treasure with this list of the year’s best books.
