Don Aucoin’s Top 10 theater productions of 2021

“Hadestown,” Broadway In Boston
“Macbeth In Stride,” American Repertory Theater
“The Tempest,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
“The Sound Inside,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“The Merchant of Venice,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
“Tiny Beautiful Things,” Gloucester Stage Company
“Hurricane Diane,” Huntington Theatre Company
“Hype Man: a break beat play,” Company One Theatre and American Repertory Theater
“chekhovOS/an experimental game/,” Arlekin Players Theatre
“Passing Strange,” Moonbox Productions
