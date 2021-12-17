fb-pixel Skip to main content
Best of the Arts 2021

Don Aucoin’s Top 10 theater productions of 2021

By Don Aucoin Globe Staff,Updated December 17, 2021, 12 minutes ago
Jennifer Rohn and Nathan Malin in SpeakEasy Stage Company's "The Sound Inside."
Jennifer Rohn and Nathan Malin in SpeakEasy Stage Company's "The Sound Inside."Nile Scott Studios

Hadestown,” Broadway In Boston

Macbeth In Stride,” American Repertory Theater

The Tempest,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

“The Sound Inside,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

The Merchant of Venice,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Rami Margron in Huntington Theatre Company's "Hurricane Diane."
Rami Margron in Huntington Theatre Company's "Hurricane Diane."T CHARLES ERICKSON

Tiny Beautiful Things,” Gloucester Stage Company

Hurricane Diane,” Huntington Theatre Company

“Hype Man: a break beat play,” Company One Theatre and American Repertory Theater

chekhovOS/an experimental game/,” Arlekin Players Theatre

Passing Strange,” Moonbox Productions

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.

