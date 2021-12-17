Escapist reads for long winter nights

At times like these, you may just want to curl up with a book and a soft blanket. Here are some comfort reads, both new and old, into which you can escape.

We now trudge forth, gentle reader, into the calendar’s bleakest days: on Tuesday, the winter solstice, the sun sets at 4:15 p.m. Soon the mercury will dip to January lows, and as we enter another pandemic winter, “Succession” is already over.

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

I used to be a snob about reading YA fantasy as an adult. But now some of my favorite comfort books are YA series I’ve read over and over again — Suzanne Collins’s “The Hunger Games,” Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight,” J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series. Don’t let pride get in the way of joy. They offer a simple escape into another world entirely.

If you’re interested in something new, and especially if you enjoy Suzanne Collins, try anything by Marie Lu. Her latest, “Steelstriker” (2021), is the follow-up to her 2020 buzzy bestseller “Skyhunter.” Lu’s acclaimed dystopian “Legend” trilogy, set for a series treatment, is a good place to start. #PureEscape

Marie Lu's "Legend" handout

COZY-ISH MYSTERIES

The cozy mystery genre has exploded with pun-laden titles and plots incorporating baked goods, bookshops, and pets. If what you’re after is a zone-out read-on-the-T type story, many will serve. But a few authors stand out.

Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache novels are solid, offering quaint villages and interesting characters. Book 17 in the series, “The Madness of Crowds,” is out now.

Alan Bradley’s girl-detective Flavia de Luce has charmed the hearts of millions for a decade, starting with his award-winning “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” to “The Golden Tresses of the Dead” (2019).

Zimbabwe-born Alexander McCall Smith’s smash hit “No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency,” following the adventures of sleuth Mma Ramotswe in Botswana, is now up to book 22: “The Joy and Light Bus Company” released last month. The Boston Globe best-selling author has been busy. “The Man with the Silver Saab” — the third installment in his Detective Varg series — also came out this year, as did his “Tiny Tales: Stories of Romance, Ambition, Kindness, and Happiness,” illustrated by Iain McIntosh — not a mystery, but exactly what the title describes.

Finally, you can’t go wrong by turning to a classic. Open an Agatha Christie, and you’re fireside in an old British library, with snow falling outside. Christie’s catalog is vast, another bonus, but find holiday vibes in “The Adventure of the Christmas Pudding,” the story collection “Midwinter Murder,” and “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas.” #BingeRead

BLOCKBUSTER PAGE-TURNERS

Some of the most popular mystery authors had new books this year: They’re not filed under “cozy” on store shelves, but they do have page-turning plots, settings, and characters to get lost in. And some have been adapted for TV series or movies.

Harlan Coben has had quite a few books end up on Netflix, including 2021′s “The Innocent,” and 2020′s “The Woods,” both based on his novels of the same names published in 2005 and 2007, respectively. His latest book is “Win,” based on the wealthy Windsor “Win” Horne Lockwood III, trying to unravel a decades-old kidnapping and burglary involving his family.

Michael Connelly’s Bosch series, centered around an LAPD detective, became an Amazon Prime series that just concluded its seventh and final season. His latest, “The Dark Hours” is a Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch novel. It follows “The Night Fire,” which was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and a New York Times Book Review Best Crime Novel of the Year. Start with the first in this series, “The Late Show.”

LOLs

Sometimes you just need to laugh. David Sedaris’s most recent, “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” does not disappoint. As his first volume of diaries, “Theft by Finding” proved, his ear for dialogue and appreciation for the absurd is tremendous.

David Sedaris's "Carnival of Snackery" handout

So settle into a comfy spot, and read your way to spring.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

