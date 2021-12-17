If it’s Taylor-made, count on a memorable performance

In roles large or small, whenever and wherever I see her, I silently utter the same words: Thank heaven for Holland Taylor.

Holland Taylor has been in only a handful of episodes of “The Morning Show,” Apple TV+’s drama about a “Today” show-like program. She’s a regular on “The Chair,” Netflix’s academic dramedy.

This is an actress whose elegantly patrician presence is always welcome. On “The Morning Show,” she plays Cybil Richards, the steely chairwoman of the board at the fictional UBA network, who is more than capable of laying down the law to Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), the cocksure president of the news division.

There’s often an adolescent quality to the goings-on behind the scenes at the network news-and-talk program depicted in “The Morning Show,” which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Whenever Taylor appears, it feels as if a grown-up has arrived on the scene.

But then she often has that effect.

Taylor won an Emmy Award in 1999 for her freewheeling portrayal of the sexually active, 50-something Judge Roberta Kittleson on David E. Kelley’s “The Practice.” (Taylor once described the judge as “hot to trot and alive.”) In “Legally Blonde” (2001), Taylor was stern but good-hearted Harvard Law professor Elspeth Stromwell, who at one point tells Elle Woods (Witherspoon): “If you’re going to let one stupid p---- ruin your life, you’re not the girl I thought you were.’’

On “The L Word” (2004-09), Taylor was bisexual billionaire and art collector Peggy Peabody. She played the mother in “Two and a Half Men,” but even Taylor wasn’t enough to get me to watch that show.

Turning to the stage and creating a starring role for herself, Taylor wrote “Ann,” a solo play about sharp-witted Texas governor Ann Richards. When she played her on Broadway in 2013, New York Times reviewer Charles Isherwood wrote: “Ms. Taylor’s lively, funny, humane Ann Richards looks mighty formidable.” Taylor herself once described Richards as “a very warm character, a tremendous contrast to the chilly, rich, privileged, educated, intellectual characters I played.”

Educated and intellectual are words that describe Holland’s character in “The Chair.” Joan Hambling is a Chaucer-loving medieval-studies professor at fictional Pembroke University who has to struggle against marginalization because of her age. A few months ago, speaking of Joan, Holland told Newsweek: “I think one of the most difficult things about ageism this character reveals is her lack of impact, her lack of ability to even be heard.”

That’s something that will never be said of the actress who plays her.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.