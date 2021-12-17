Moviegoing? In 2021, it depended on how you define ‘movie’ and ‘going’

Yet theatrical exhibition retains its cachet. Both Netflix and Amazon Prime continue to give their most prestigious productions a theatrical release before they start streaming. “ Annette ,” “ The Power of the Dog ,” “ Don’t Look Up ,” “Being the Ricardos”: All opened in theaters before going online.

Streaming became ever more prominent. Starting last year, all Warner Bros. titles have been simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max (AT&T owns both the studio and streaming service). This included some very big pictures — big visually as well as commercially — such as “Dune” and “The Matrix Resurrections,” which opens Dec. 22.

The alteration in moviegoing that began in 2020 with the pandemic continued this year, if less dramatically. “Movie” has kept changing. So has “going.”

The impact of streaming has had two further effects. The boundary between “movies” and “television” keeps getting more porous. In a year with several notable music documentaries, two stood out. No, that’s not accurate. “Summer of Soul: Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised” and “The Beatles: Get Back” really stood out (see several encomia, and one demurral, below). The former opened in theaters the same day it started streaming on Hulu. The latter didn’t have a theatrical run. It’s streaming on Disney+. Technically, it’s a series, not a movie, its 468-minute length divided into three episodes. Yet a famous film director made it, Peter Jackson, and it has the sweep, rhythmic pulse, and narrative arc of a movie.

In 2016, the music critic Ben Ratliff published a book called “Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen to Music Now.” Thanks to streaming, it can seem sometimes as if every movie ever is available (every television series, too). There are a lot more than 20 ways to watch now.

A movie that’s new to you, and which you’re watching on your computer or flat-screen TV tonight, may not be “new” in the sense of being a recent release. Even as streaming has collapsed the distinction between big screen and small, watching in a theater and watching at home, it’s also further collapsed the distinction between movie present and movie past. What’s available for viewing isn’t just what’s currently playing at a theater near you, or newly released on a streaming service. It’s, yes, every movie ever — or close enough.

It’s with all this in mind that several Globe writers offer their favorite movie of 2021 — in some cases, also a favorite movie scene or even moment (another form of collapsing time) — and in some others, a favorite movie they saw this year that came out some other year. It may not have been a 2021 movie, but it was for them.

People who complain that there’s nothing on Netflix worth watching haven’t seen “The Harder They Fall.” It may not be high art, but I found director Jeymes Samuel’s western to be uncommonly funny, smart, and stylish. It’s also so over-the-top violent it makes Sam Peckinpah’s bloody “The Wild Bunch” seem meek. And the film’s formidable cast — Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Lakeith Stanfield, to name a few — deliver fine, fierce performances that bring a smile to your face even as the bodies pile up. Available on Netflix

There are many remarkable moments in “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” but the one I can’t wait to watch again is Mavis Staples’s electrifying duet with Mahalia Jackson, who wails into the microphone with such ferocity that you wonder if the stage will be able to bear her magnificence. As the camera pans the astonished crowd in Harlem’s Mount Morris Park, it’s clear they, too, can hardly believe what they’re hearing. Available on Hulu

After I wrote that Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” is a significant upgrade over the 1961 film version, several Facebook friends immediately weighed in, informing me that the original means so much to them that they aren’t sure they can bring themselves to see the remake. I respect that. I’m usually dubious about remakes, too, although I always felt the first film left plenty of room for improvement. In any case, devotees of the 1957 masterpiece by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, and Jerome Robbins really owe it to themselves to check out Spielberg’s work. (Especially if you want to see more movie musicals, given that “West Side Story” is struggling at the box office.) Spielberg has somehow bottled the electrical energy that has always crackled through the best stage productions and released it to surge across the screen. This “West Side Story” is more than a remake; it’s a rebirth. In theaters

Has there ever been a face like Walter Matthau’s? What a wonderfully pouchy, wised-up countenance. Matthau’s voice was also sui generis, residing somewhere between a growl and a honk. He doesn’t say a word during my favorite movie moment this year, which came during a re-watch of “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (1974). Matthau plays New York transit police lieutenant Zachary Garber, who negotiates via radio with criminals led by Robert Shaw, code-named Mr. Blue, who demand ransom after taking subway passengers hostage. One of the hijackers, Mr. Green (Martin Balsam), keeps sneezing, and Garber keeps saying “Gesundheit.’’ When Garber questions Mr. Green later in his apartment, the suspect defiantly tells him to scram. Then, just as the lieutenant is leaving, Mr. Green erupts in a sneeze. Garber reflexively says “Gesundheit,’’ then slowly reopens the door. The look on Matthau’s face is priceless: not just that of the cat who caught the mouse, but the cat who can’t believe the mouse ever thought he would get away with it. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The music documentary that received all the glory this year — for better or worse — was Peter Jackson’s protracted “The Beatles: Get Back.” Earlier this year, a trio of fresher, punchier music docs arrived, and you can watch all three in less time than it takes to watch Jackson’s film.

“Summer of Soul” is a lovingly restored look at the 1969 Harlem Soul Festival. Filmed as a television special that never aired, the rare footage, along with commentary from performers and audience members, makes for an emotional experience. As Marilyn McCoo tears up watching footage of the Fifth Dimension at the festival, it’s impossible not to get swept up in the sentimentality. Watching a young Gladys Knight & the Pips and their precision choreography is a thrill. Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson takes viewers to the festival, and gives them the best, breathtaking seat in the house, or, in this case, the park.

“The Sparks Brothers” delves into the work of brothers Ron and Russell Mael and the universe they’ve created. Their following can be dismissed as cult, but their canon of work has influenced decades of pop acts. This is a good introduction to the band for the curious, and necessary viewing for any self-respecting music nerd. Available on Netflix

Director Todd Haynes’s documentary “The Velvet Underground” offers split-screen visuals as frenetic as the scene that spawned the Lou Reed-fronted band. For Haynes, who has told the stories of the Carpenters with Barbie dolls and Bob Dylan with six different actors playing Dylan, “The Velvet Underground” is another feather in his innovative musical storytelling cap. Available on Apple TV+

Is the “best” movie of the year the most consistently good? Or one that may be uneven but whose unevenness goes to places no other movie did? I’ll go with the latter, which means writing about Mike Mills’s “C’mon C’mon.” Joaquin Phoenix plays an NPR-ish journalist who finds himself taking care of his 9-year-old nephew (Woody Norman) when his sister (Gaby Hoffmann) needs to suddenly go away to deal with a family crisis. The actors are superb, Norman especially. They help the film get to places in family relations — brother-sister, mother-son, uncle-nephew — where movies hardly ever go. In theaters

Part of the glory of the movies is how, you know, you never do know. Something terrible can have something wonderful in it, and, ahem, vice versa. Leos Carax’s “Annette” is overlong, far too mannered, and increasingly repellent (cruelty, murder, misogyny, the usual). But just after it begins, there’s a wonderful three-minute tracking shot that’s as marvelous a bit of moviemaking as there was in 2021. The Mael brothers, better known as the art-rock duo Sparks (see above), walk out of an LA recording studio, and start singing their composition “So May We Start” (the Maels wrote the screenplay, various songs, and the score). They are soon joined by the movie’s stars, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and various others as they march out of the building and along the sidewalk. It’s a great, transporting way to start a movie. It’s just that the rest of the movie is neither great nor transporting. Available on Amazon Prime.

“Lost in Translation” (2003) came out nearly two decades ago. But the way that the two leading characters, played by Bill Murray (beyond praise) and Scarlett Johansson, are such strangers in a strange-to-them land, Japan, makes them seem all too familiar, pandemically speaking: wary, draggy, not so much jet-lagged as slightly underwater. The movie was a revelation when it came out. It still feels that way, now differently. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

When you’re a kid, and yes, even when you’re an adult, you may feel that your parents just don’t hear you.

“CODA” makes that metaphor literal, and beautifully so, as it tells the story of a teen girl whose parents and brother are deaf. Ruby, played hugely sympathetically by Emilia Jones, has a rousing singing voice, and she belts out the likes of Etta James’s “Something Got a Hold on Me” while working hard on the family’s fishing boat off Gloucester. She’s a songbird on the sea, but, of course, they have no idea.

Ruby is in love with a creative form that her family does not appreciate. What’s more, they need her on the boat, not learning how to sing from the high school’s music director, who can see that Ruby has an extraordinary talent and wants her to go to Berklee. “If I was blind,” asks her mother, a prickly but loving Marlee Matlin, “would you want to paint?”

OK, so it’s just another crowd-pleasing coming of age story, but it’s told with depth, authenticity, and humor — the latter of which largely comes from Ruby’s parents, who are eccentric, feisty, wonderful, and, it appears, coming of age, too. We get to know them intimately, thanks to writer-director Sian Heder’s keen, affectionate eye and a set of lived-in performances that turn American Sign Language into an expressive art. Available on Apple TV+.

“Black Widow,” directed by Cate Shortland, was released in July after I had my second dose of Pfizer, but before the Delta variant sent me back inside. During that blissful in-between time, I ran to a movie theater. Because while superheroes are nice to see at home, they’re meant for large screens. I expected to see Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow (a.k.a Natasha Romanoff) with bright red hair, kicking and punching. I figured Florence Pugh, as Yelena Belova, would deliver sharp punchlines. I did not anticipate the thrill of seeing Pugh banter at a dinner table with costars Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. That scene — a messy family reunion — was my favorite. Johansson, Pugh, Weisz, and Harbour, all looking irritated, unwashed, exhausted by each other, not quite ready to be social; in 2021, how relatable. “Black Widow” also acknowledged an important, upsetting part of its characters’ comic-book origin story — that the reproductive rights of these women (Romanoff and Belova) were taken from them. Shortland has said it was Pugh who lobbied to add the lines about the forced sterilization. The film is better for it.

There is so much amazing footage in “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s magnificent documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 that it seems wrong to single out particular episodes. The festival was overshadowed by Woodstock, but as Questlove’s skillful interweaving of music, race, and politics unfolds, the Harlem festival looks far more prescient and culturally important than the hippies gathering on Max Yasgur’s farm. Two of the many indelible moments: The opening credits, where the film’s setup alternates with a monster drum solo by Stevie Wonder; and the duet between Mavis Staples and Mahalia Jackson on the gospel standard “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” a remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. so soulful that commentary seem superfluous.

This year’s best movie moment is early in Peter Jackson’s epic “The Beatles: Get Back,” and nothing is going right. Arguments about what the band should do next — an album, a TV show — have broken down, and things feel aimless. During a rehearsal break, a weary Paul McCartney begins chopping away at his bass, rhythm guitar-style, as George Harrison and Ringo Starr look on. He extemporizes a few vocals. Within a minute, he has the basic harmonic pattern of “Get Back.” Harrison throws out a tentative guitar line; Starr claps along. Within another minute, McCartney’s got the character later christened Sweet Loretta Martin, as well as a killer chorus. The song, though still rudimentary, now exists. You’ve been allowed into the room where it happened, to witness the birth of a great song out of thin air. Chances are you won’t ever see it again. Available on Disney+

