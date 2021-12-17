Shows that skewered white privilege stood out in a year of TV abundance

Unlike the networks, which stuck with their same old game plan — slow self-destruction by reality TV and crime franchises — the streamers and cable channels explored corners often unrepresented on TV. “Reservation Dogs” and “ Rutherford Falls ” gave us intimate perspectives on Native American life, while “ We Are Lady Parts ” took us into a Muslim community in London. “Shtisel” brought us back into the Orthodox community of Jerusalem, while the humane “ All Creatures Great and Small ” took us to the lush Yorkshire countryside. “ Maid, ” and “ American Rus t” gave us portraits of some of the systemic issues around poverty in America, while “It’s a Sin” and, in its final season, “Pose” drove home the failed global approach to the AIDS crisis.

By January of this year, we had become experts in the art of lockdown distraction, even as the vaccine gave us a bit more freedom. Television remained at the top of the list for many, and the streamers and cable channels continued to rise to the moment. The coffers were full of good new series and miniseries — well-made comedies, dramas, and hybrids that took housebound viewers to all kinds of different places, from the glitzy Las Vegas casinos of “ Hacks ” and the affluent Upper West Side of “ Only Murders in the Building ” to the slave-riddled American South of “ The Underground Railroad ” and the economically fraught South Korea of “Squid Game.”

From left: Ed Helms, Dana L. Wilson, and Jana Schmieding in "Rutherford Falls." Peacock

A brash, semi-experimental series called “Kevin Can F**k Himself” took aim at the sexism that has defined TV sitcoms for decades. Annie Murphy played a put-upon sitcom wife desperately wanting to get back at her schlubby hubby for his childishness and aggression. “Impeachment: American Crime Story” took on sexism, as well as the abuse of power, as it retold the story of Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and the impeachment of Bill Clinton. The extraordinary “Dickinson,” which wrapped a three-season run, showed us just how vulnerable women like Emily Dickinson were, as land and money were only passed down from fathers to sons. And “The Chair” was a smart reminder of the sexism and racism embedded in so many of our educational institutions.

Two of the most talked-about shows were out to upend white privilege, giving us an up-close-and-personal view of the self-interest and the racial and class hostility that can be found among the One Percent. Once upon a time, we were more apt to watch rich people behaving badly on soft soap operas such as “Dallas” and “Knots Landing” and gawk; now, shows that take us behind the mansion gates tend to be biting cultural send-ups.

From left: Sandra Oh, Nana Mensah, and Holland Taylor in "The Chair." The Netflix series was a smart reminder of the sexism and racism embedded in our educational institutions. Eliza Morse/Netflix via AP

“Succession,” a fiercely written and acted black comedy, gave us a family of wealthy wolves fighting ruthlessly to become the alpha. If any show these days approaches the excellence of “The Sopranos,” “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and the other all-timers of the Golden Age, it’s “Succession,” whose satirical depictions find their way into most TV conversations. The characters are awful, but awfully engaging, too, as they strain to outwit, outplay, and outlast one another. Together, the Roy family represents everything that’s bad about the billionaire class.

Mike White’s “The White Lotus,” about the guests at a Hawaiian resort, also took on entitlement with a sharp edge. The vacationers constantly exploit the hard-working staff, often without realizing it; it’s a dark upstairs-downstairs satire. It was painfully cringey to watch Jennifer Coolidge’s self-absorbed Tanya lead on the spa manager, Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda, stoking her desire to start her own business, before dropping her flat. And Jake Lacy’s spoiled, bullying frat boy, Shane, was a bundle of ego fragility, and it was hard not to laugh at his Freudian twistedness when he invites his mother (a fantastically nasty Molly Shannon) to join him on his honeymoon.

They’re all spending time in paradise, but it’s not a very pretty picture.

