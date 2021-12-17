Austria will suspend lockdown for unvaccinated during holidays

Austria will suspend a lockdown for the unvaccinated during year-end holidays, giving respite from one of the toughest coronavirus policies in Europe.

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to meet in groups of up to 10 on three days around Christmas, as well as New Year’s Eve, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told reporters Friday. Gatherings of between 10 and 25 will still only be permitted for the fully vaccinated or those who have recently recovered from the virus.

