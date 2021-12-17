From oysters to Cheetos: EBO & Co. Grocery has something for everyone

“When I moved to East Boston about 10 years ago, I always knew that this type of store was missing,” Cervasio said recently as she stocked shelves with natural wines, hot sauces, and prayer candles featuring James Gandolfini as a deity. “I often found myself like battling traffic to get to Formaggio [Kitchen]. I was like why do I have to leave my neighborhood to get the good stuff?”

Now, the pandemic upended her event business, Cervasio’s long-running series has gone from underground to street level. Reimagined into a physical retail store, EBO & Co. Grocery opened last week at 110 Meridian St. — a visually-arresting riot of color and condiments, with oysters, of course.

For the past seven years, Alexis Cervasio has been East Boston’s underground ambassador, known for throwing lavish parties in undisclosed locations. With her East Boston Oysters event series, Cervasio paired oysters and caviar with Cheetos and potato chips, aiming to make the highbrow accessible and gaining a huge following in the process.

East Boston Oysters started on a bit of a lark. Seven years ago, Cervasio was working in the hospitality industry and raising her young son. On Sundays, he spent the day with his father, so Cervasio was on her own. She began hosting parties centered around oysters, inviting small mom-and-pop oyster farms to East Boston to teach people “how the f%*k to shuck.”

But when she planned her first event in a private home, Cervasio didn’t want to make the location public on the event listing. Instead she promised a surprise location: after buying tickets, guests were told to meet at a East Boston convenience store on Cottage Street, where they were given the party’s real address.

“The theme of the particular pop-up was bodega which is kind of funny,” she recalls now.

The addition of mystery upped the ante for Cervasio’s parties and soon she was popping-up on yachts and auto repair shops, transforming “shady” East Boston basements into comedy clubs, slinging fried chicken sandwiches and slathering caviar on pizza. Eventually Airbnb came calling, and Cervasio began hosting how-to-shuck events through the company’s “experience” arm.

Then came the pandemic. The party stopped as abruptly as a record scratch.

“Throwing parties is not essential, so what is?” Cervasio remembers thinking. Wanting to bring a bit of that oyster bliss to the dark times, she began taking oyster orders and delivering bags of bivalves out of her car.

“I was delivering thousands of oysters a week around New England,” she said. “People would literally come to my stoop to pick up their orders. It was the shadiest, most lovely thing in the world.”

Eventually, she added caviar and crab leg deliveries to the mix, and began partnering with restaurants like Blossom Bar to offer craft cocktails to pair with them.

“It would bring people so much joy,” she said.

The pivot from parties to deliveries led Cervasio to ultimately decide to open a storefront of her own. After raising funds from friends and family, she linked up with the local fundraising platform NuMarket, and brought in over $30,000 in two days this past spring.

Now she’s inhabiting a corner storefront in her neighborhood that offers a bit of everything: There’s fancy stuff, like the rotating selection of oysters sourced from the fish’s pier’s only female fishmonger, tins of caviar and a selection of gourmet cheeses. Also necessities like tampons, produce, and Roberta’s frozen pizzas. There’s vinyl records, plants and eventually, Keno.

“Alexis is just this blast of energy, people gravitate toward what she’s doing,” said Sofi Madison, the owner of Olives + Grace in the South End, and Cervasio’s longtime friend. The pair met while swimming in college, and she said there’s something about swimming and retail that pairs well (sort of like Cheetos and oysters, one might argue).

“Lex is really super headstrong and kind of stays in her lane. She creates her lane,” said Madison. “And she’s right where she wants to be.”

