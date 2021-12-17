Williams-Sonoma says Wayfair is stealing its furniture designs

The California-based company asked the court stop Wayfair from selling the similar designs, recall products sold in the past, and pay unspecified damages.

In a 35-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston on Thursday, Williams-Sonoma said it had documented “numerous products” sold by Wayfair that “are so highly similar to West Elm’s patented products that an ordinary observer would be confused by the imitation.”

Boston online furniture seller Wayfair was hit with a lawsuit this week accusing it of copying patented designs from rival Williams-Sonoma’s West Elm brand.

Wayfair had little to say on Friday. “We don’t comment on pending litigation, but we are reviewing the matter and will respond appropriately,” a spokeswoman said in an e-mail.

Shares of Wayfair, which had been down 16 percent this year, gained 6 percent on Friday in midday trading. Wayfair’s shares have been struggling since the company’s sales took a dive this fall, plummeting 19 percent in the third quarter, as customers spent less on home goods and more on travel and leisure.

In its lawsuit, Williams-Sonoma charges that all kinds of products sold by Wayfair, from chairs and lamps to bar carts and bed frames, are direct knock-offs of West Elm products protected by design patents. Williams-Sonoma said more than 90 percent of West Elm products are exclusive designs produced by an in-house team.

The retailer also objected to marketing claims by Wayfair that some of the similar furniture was “exclusive” to Wayfair or was an item that a customer could “only find at Wayfair.”

Williams-Sonoma said it has sent cease and desist letters to Wayfair numerous times in the past “to police Wayfair’s blatant copying of West Elm’s designs and efforts to trade of its goodwill.”

The lawsuit included nine counts charging that Wayfair violated Williams-Sonoma design patents, counts of false advertising under federal and California law, and alleged violations of both Massachusetts and California fair competition laws.

