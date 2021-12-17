The enduring legacy of Tucker, a beloved pony, from Windrush Farm

Consulting Educator at Windrush Farm, Mandy Hogan, from Beverly, explained the tough decision to put Tucker down after 30 years of legacy. Tucker’s deteriorating health — neurological issues and laminitis, causing excruciatingly painful strains to his body, compounded by the impending challenges of managing these concerns in winter months — brought Hogan and the team at Windrush to make the call after consulting with a veterinarian.

Tucker, a purebred Connemara pony, came to call North Andover’s Windrush Farm home in 1999. Windrush is a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) Premier-accredited facility, where clients with physical, cognitive, or emotional challenges can take part in therapeutic riding practices. Tucker’s coat was a soft winter white. He was about 14 hands tall, making him a pony, a fraction of an inch short of a horse. Long strands of gray peppered his coarse mane. His eyes were soft and dark. He was 30 years old when he was laid to rest last Friday.

“The thing we’re watching is his ability to lie down to rest, and his ability to get back up and that is starting to show that he is very compromised. And what we don’t want is to have him go down, get stuck and suffer the indignity of not being able to get up,” explained Hogan, earlier last week. ”It is one of those things that we never want to face. But we need to honor these incredible horses, we need to honor their spirit and their dignity.”

In 2019, Tucker won the PATH International, Region 1 (which includes New England and provinces of Canada), Equine of the Year title. The prestigious designation is typically reserved for an equine showing significant, exemplary service to the therapeutic riding industry that has made profound differences to clients’ lives. During his tenure at Windrush, Tucker worked primarily with children with anxiety and balance challenges. His length of service is considered exceptional in the therapeutic riding industry, while some horses may only live to 22, Tucker worked the entirety of those years.

Children rode horses while participating in Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation, a program that helps people with emotional, physical, and developmental challenges through horseback riding and caring for horses, in August 2014. Mark Lorenz for the Boston Globe/file

While being interviewed, Janet Nittmann, Windrush Farm’s chief executive officer, walked through the quiet sensory garden, a multisensory environment with stations set up so that students with challenges can stimulate the five senses. Tucker spent a lot of time in the garden situated under rustling trees and fallen leaves. She said students would ride through the stations on Tucker’s back, interacting with the large chime xylophone and smelling the lavender and mint herbs in the flower box.

“There was something about Tucker and his temperament; he seemed to understand what he was doing, why he was there. He never got tired. He never got frustrated,” said Nittmann. She explained that a good therapy horse has a steady stride. Tucker had a perfect stride. He had a grounded nature paired with the ability to adapt to any kind of client, she said, while some therapy horses may fall short of one aspect or the other, Tucker did not.

“Tucker’s rhythmical movement has helped clients develop more normalized muscle tone. The symmetry of his movement at the walk duplicates that of the human walk,” explained Hogan. A child restricted to a wheelchair was able to experience a simulation of a walk on the beach or across a field while riding Tucker, she said.

Eight-year-old Patrick Coughlin, from Peabody , began riding Tucker therapeutically this summer and fell in love immediately. Coughlin said Tucker helped him build visible confidence and improve his social skills.

Tucker halted with no command when Coughlin trotted for the first time because he felt Coughlin’s uncertainty. Although all therapy horses require a calming and patient demeanor, not all have the instincts and keen awareness Tucker had, explained Nittman. He was able to cater to the rider upon him without instructors commanding him to do so, she continued, a rarity among the equine-assisted services community.

Four days before Tucker’s passing, Coughlin was able to say goodbye at the farm. He brought a card for the staff at Windrush Farm. Inside, he wrote, “Windrush, please pray for Tucker every night.”









Nine-year-old Justin Hackett, from Bedford, has one of Tucker’s old rusted horseshoes tacked up on the mustard yellow wall above his bed. Hackett was the first recipient of the Kathy Blanton Memorial Scholarship for students with physical, developmental, or emotional challenges with financial needs that allowed him to ride without cost at Windrush Farm.

“A lot of children with autism are sensory averse, [but] my son is more sensory seeking. I don’t think there was a better horse than Tucker to create that calming atmosphere that just made it so easy for my son to just hop on and ride,” said Jim Hackett, Justin’s father. In the beginning stages of Justin’s therapy sessions with Tucker, his father described his son’s slack body on Tucker’s back. However, after many lessons Justin significantly improved his core strength and balance while making a new best friend.

A week before Tucker’s passing Windrush posted a commemorative post on their Facebook page. More than 50 comments and photos of the beloved pony flooded below. Testimonies from parents of children who rode at the farm, former riders, and volunteers brought to light the influence of Tucker’s work at Windrush. As one commenter said: “He’s one in a million.”

Eloisa de Farias is a writer based in Boston.