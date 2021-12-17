I guess it was just a one-night stand

Q. I’m in love with my best friend. It all started back in college when we met while he was dating my friend. We instantly became friends and that was that. We later lived together with four other college friends. I always thought he was cute, but honestly only thought of him as a friend.

That is until we slept together.

The night it happened, I had flown in from the other side of the country for a wedding. We hadn’t seen each other in months but we had talked, albeit infrequently. The whole night he was acting very attentive and touchy. He was trying to buy me food and sticking by my side, which is very unlike him, and other people noticed too. Then, when we finally kissed, it felt perfect. Like something clicked. He was calling me beautiful and saying how he was happy that this was finally happening.

After we had sex, we went our separate ways and I tried not to think about how I wanted more than just one night. I knew I was flying home in a few hours and there was nothing to be done. Then I landed for my first layover and a texts pops up from ... let’s call him Adam. Adam and I start talking and he tells me how he can’t stop smiling, that I should visit soon. I tell him he can visit me, and he gets so excited. And I think, WOW, maybe this is more than just a one-night thing.

The next day, I text him but there’s no response. This is normal for Adam, so I don’t think much of it. After a bit of prompting from a friend, I take the leap and ask if he will be around for Christmas. I say I want to see him. He responds that he will not be around and says “sorry fam.” OK, weird.

Then I say that I would love to spend some time with him and do “that” again — and I get no response. So I say “If that’s going to happen again.” No response. So I panic. My next text was “Let me just crawl under a rock,” because I think he didn’t mean any of the sweet things he said two days ago. Twenty minutes later I get a text that says “NOOOOOO.” He tells me that he was happy it happened but that I’m his best friend and that he thinks it would a “dumb” idea to do it again.

And I am crushed, but to salvage our friendship, I agree. I spent the next couple of weeks crying over Taylor Swift songs and wishing he never said those sweet things and made me feel like there was hope. Then I moved on to feeling nothing, which is how I work when it comes to tough feelings. Now I am more hurt and mad. Do I just forgo our friendship and call him out? Tell him how I feel, or do I realize he is obviously not seriously interested in me and act like the easygoing friend who can move past it? Who knows, maybe one day I can.

UNDER A ROCK

A. “Do I just forgo our friendship and call him out? Tell him how I feel, or do I realize he is obviously not seriously interested in me and act like the easygoing friend who can move past it?”

How about no to all of these options. The first leads you to more confrontation and hurt feelings, and I’m not sure you’re ready to process this with him yet. The last one involves you having to fake a level of comfort you just aren’t experiencing right now. That option is a lie.

Instead, do the honest thing. Your friend led you to believe (whether he meant to or not) that this might be more than one night. He said he wanted you to visit, which, yes, implied something could continue.

Then you learned that your romantic (or sexual) relationship was, in his mind, a blip. A wonderful but one-time thing. Now you’re sad and disappointed and need some space to reset. Why don’t you take that space? You don’t live near him. You don’t talk all the time anyway. In reality, he is not your best friend.

Use this time to remember who he was before all of this — a guy you didn’t think of that way. You are not in love with him.

Be mad, sad, confused, whatever. Just don’t worry about how you’ll deal with him. Right now, you don’t have to prioritize him.

Let him worry about how he should behave to be part of your life again. Really, just sit with your feelings. I know it’s hard. For soundtrack, maybe ... Taylor Swift’s “Exile” (one of my faves).

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Letting go of him (as either a potential partner or a real friend) will be easier if you don’t make yourself out to be the victim here — because you were not. It was a one-night stand. If you’re not really cut out for one-night stands (I’m not) don’t have them, even (especially?) with friends.

CATCHERINRYE





To be honest, I’m not sure this friendship can be salvaged and I’m not sure you want to. You present these two odd choices, both of which involve telling him something and you likely feeling worse in the end. Tell him nothing and don’t contact him again.

ASH





I don’t think he set out to lead you on, but if you were both at a wedding, these things do tend to happen. Don’t listen to that “you’re my best friend” [stuff] — he’s saying that to make him feel better, not you. I’m sorry that so many of your friends witnessed his attention that night. Resist the urge to trash him to these people; just give them a Mona Lisa smile when they ask about him and change the subject. And stop texting him ASAP — listen to Meredith.

HIKERGAL128





Weddings can bring out all kinds of feelings and desires that normally wouldn’t surface in most other situations. You both caught the “Wedding Crashers” (movie) bug in the moment, but he’s gone and you need to let it go.

JNEWCOMER27





Honestly, I think he could have handled this better since you were good friends before the hookup. He doesn’t seem to value you or your friendship.

JACQUISMITH





“And I go back to December all the time” ...

RVINCENT2002

