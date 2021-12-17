fb-pixel Skip to main content

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome a baby boy, report says

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated December 17, 2021, 44 minutes ago
Comedian John Mulaney.
Comedian John Mulaney.Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn quietly welcomed a baby boy last month, according to a report from TMZ published Friday.

Sources with “direct knowledge” told the outlet that Munn gave birth on Nov. 24 — the day before Thanksgiving — in Los Angeles.

Mulaney revealed in a September interview with late-night host Seth Meyers that he and Munn were expecting a child.

Olivia Munn in a 2019 file photo.
Olivia Munn in a 2019 file photo.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“I’m gonna be a dad. We’re both really, really happy,” Mulaney said to Meyers. Both Munn and Mulaney are first-time parents.

Mulaney said he and Munn started dating this past spring. That followed a “star-studded” intervention and stint in rehab that Mulaney spoke candidly about in his stand-up tour, “From Scratch,” which boasted a sold-out 21-show run at the Wilbur Theatre this past fall.

Advertisement

The tour is scheduled to continue in March 2022, with a date in Portland, Maine, and three shows at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn.

“She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together,” Mulaney revealed in the interview, adding that “Olivia and this baby helped save me from myself, and this early journey out of recovery.”

The couple was first rumored to be dating in May, shortly after Mulaney and his wife of six years had split, People Magazine first reported. In the interview with Meyers, Mulaney called Munn “incredible” and said their relationship was “really beautiful.” He said he first met Munn at Meyers’s 2013 wedding.

Mulaney has family Marblehead, Mass., where his mother grew up. Mulaney still has aunts living in the area, according to reports.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video