John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome a baby boy, report says

Mulaney revealed in a September interview with late-night host Seth Meyers that he and Munn were expecting a child.

Sources with “direct knowledge” told the outlet that Munn gave birth on Nov. 24 — the day before Thanksgiving — in Los Angeles.

Comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn quietly welcomed a baby boy last month, according to a report from TMZ published Friday .

Olivia Munn in a 2019 file photo.

“I’m gonna be a dad. We’re both really, really happy,” Mulaney said to Meyers. Both Munn and Mulaney are first-time parents.

Mulaney said he and Munn started dating this past spring. That followed a “star-studded” intervention and stint in rehab that Mulaney spoke candidly about in his stand-up tour, “From Scratch,” which boasted a sold-out 21-show run at the Wilbur Theatre this past fall.

The tour is scheduled to continue in March 2022, with a date in Portland, Maine, and three shows at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn.

“She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together,” Mulaney revealed in the interview, adding that “Olivia and this baby helped save me from myself, and this early journey out of recovery.”

The couple was first rumored to be dating in May, shortly after Mulaney and his wife of six years had split, People Magazine first reported. In the interview with Meyers, Mulaney called Munn “incredible” and said their relationship was “really beautiful.” He said he first met Munn at Meyers’s 2013 wedding.

Mulaney has family Marblehead, Mass., where his mother grew up. Mulaney still has aunts living in the area, according to reports.

