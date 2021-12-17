Pop-up market at the BCA to offer last-minute holiday shopping from BIPOC artists

On Dec. 18, The BCA Mills Gallery will host an artists pop-up market featuring the work of nine BIPOC creators. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe staff/file

Holiday shopping is coming down to the wire, but this weekend you can head to the Boston Center for the Arts to pick out something for the art lover in your life.

A pop-up market at the BCA Mills Gallery will offer the creations of nine local artists for sale on Saturday, Dec. 18 — including the work of 21-year-old Mithsuca Berry, whose vivid paintings are currently on display at the BCA. The market will also serve as the closing of Berry’s exhibition, “The Sun Knows No Impostor.”