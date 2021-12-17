fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pop-up market at the BCA to offer last-minute holiday shopping from BIPOC artists

By Dana Gerber Globe Correspondent,Updated December 17, 2021, 41 minutes ago
On Dec. 18, The BCA Mills Gallery will host an artists pop-up market featuring the work of nine BIPOC creators.
Holiday shopping is coming down to the wire, but this weekend you can head to the Boston Center for the Arts to pick out something for the art lover in your life.

A pop-up market at the BCA Mills Gallery will offer the creations of nine local artists for sale on Saturday, Dec. 18 — including the work of 21-year-old Mithsuca Berry, whose vivid paintings are currently on display at the BCA. The market will also serve as the closing of Berry’s exhibition, “The Sun Knows No Impostor.”

Mithsuca Berry's "Fear Not," 2021. This painting is on view at the Mills Gallery at Boston Center for the Arts until Dec. 19.
Other than Berry, the artists selling their work are Anukriti Kaushik, Hibi (photographs of whom by OJ Slaughter were featured in the Institute of Contemporary Art earlier this year), Ivory Henry, Katiana Rodriguez, Rania Abdalla Kadafour, Sam Lê Shave, Sumeya Ali, and Villada Michelle. All of the artists are people of color.

You can RSVP for the market on the BCA website. The market runs from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., with an hourlong artist talk at 4 p.m. to discuss how to work as an artist in the world of e-commerce. There’s even talk of hot cocoa.


Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com

