Blind date: ‘He was good at keeping a conversation and I learned a lot about him’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: Old-school gentleman

HIS INTERESTS: Basically a Renaissance Eagle Scout

MAGGIE M.: 33 / transit planning project manager

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: Nerdy engineer, Peloton enthusiast, basketball lover

HER PERFECT MATCH: Tall, somewhat athletic, doing something nerdy

8:30 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, YORK, MAINE, AND BROOKLINE

GEARING UP

Andy I like to try new things and this seemed fun and exciting. This was my first virtual date.

Advertisement

Maggie I moved here in January and am doing a lot of things to put myself out there — joining sports teams, speed dating, and trying this. I was excited about the possibility and trying to be open-minded.

Andy I showered after a hard day of packing even though it was a virtual [date].

Maggie I barely had time to change my shirt and put on makeup.

Andy I was the first to show up and waited.

Maggie He was already there, but I clicked the link right at the start time.

Andy She was attractive. Maggie had wonderful eyes and smile.

Maggie He looked like a normal guy. Had a short haircut.

COURSE CORRECTION

Andy Maggie works in transportation engineering and recently moved back to New England.

Maggie He talked about his job, love of dogs, and that he works to support Boy Scouts. He moved around a lot as a military brat as a kid, but generally calls New England home.

Andy She seemed calm and a tad shy, but with a little conversation she seemed to open up a little.

Maggie Honestly, he didn’t seem that into it. He said he was moving from Maine to Iowa. Seemed a bit like a waste of time, but I felt rude ending it very fast.

Advertisement

Andy I can talk to almost anyone, and felt good with Maggie.

Maggie He was good at keeping a conversation and I learned a lot about him, but he didn’t seem interested in asking me questions or learning about me.

Andy The fact that I’m moving mid-January isn’t ideal.

Maggie Starting off with the move really killed any chance.

Andy I bought my food from the store and did a fabulous job making a charcuterie board paired with wine.

Maggie I ordered sushi from Sushi Momento. It was good but I saved it for after since I didn’t feel comfortable eating on camera.

Andy I liked Maggie, and was sad that I’m moving and she probably wouldn’t want to have another date.

Maggie Even though he is moving, it might have been a fun night out, but virtually, it felt a bit like forced conversation.

DIVERGING TRACKS

Andy It was getting late and Maggie had to go. Maggie said goodbye and good luck.

Maggie I said I needed to go after about an hour and he said, “OK goodbye, nice to meet you,” and hung up before I did.

Andy Why not have more adventures? I have nothing to lose.

Maggie Nope. He just wasn’t for me.

POST-MORTEM

Andy / A-

Maggie / It feels rude to grade people.