Five things to do in and around Boston, Dec. 20-26

Partake in holiday cheer at WBUR’s annual reading of A Christmas Carol, a fund-raiser for Boston women’s shelter Rosie’s Place. The event, held at WBUR’s CitySpace, offers both in-person and virtual options to listen to Dickens’s timeless Christmas classic. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25. More information available at wbur.org/events .

Tuesday

Holiday Treats

Bring some friends or fly solo at Trident Booksellers & Cafe in Boston for Cookie Decorating Night. Participants can decorate sugar cookies with icing, sprinkles, and more. The event will also feature holiday music and movies along with festive beverages. $10 per person. 7 p.m. tridentbookscafe.com

Opens Tuesday

Immersive Art

Lose yourself in vivid imagery at Imagine Van Gogh, an immersive exhibit at the SoWa Power Station. Featuring projections of 200 paintings, the exhibit is a multisensory experience exploring the artist’s life and work. Tickets start at $39.99 for adults, with discounts for children and veterans. Runs through February 20. Schedule and more information available at sowaboston.com.

Tuesday

Celestial Celebrations

Celebrate the longest night of the year at Solstice Sunrise, a guided early morning hike to Noanet Peak in Dover. Attendees will learn about the significance of solstices across different cultures while watching the sun rise over the Boston skyline. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members. 6 a.m. thetrustees.org

Wednesday

Get Folksy

Head to the BackRoom at the Boston Synagogue for the Boston Festival of New Jewish Music, an evening of folk music highlighting local performers and Jewish-influenced music. Klezmer musician and violinist Abigale Reisman will perform, with virtual options available for guests who can’t attend in person. Free. 7 p.m. jartsboston.org

