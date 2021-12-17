Home design ideas: The magic a new window (and dining room built-ins) can do

1 The crisp dining table counterbalances detailed crown moldings. The simple but sturdy chairs are upholstered in performance fabric. “The client works at the table every day, so the chairs had to be comfortable,” Flamurtari says.

As soon as Cibele Flamurtari stepped into this North Andover dining room, she knew it needed a window. “I told the clients that the space would not be beautiful without more sunlight,” says the principal of Kite Interior Design. Although initially hesitant about adding to the budget, once the team broke through the side wall, the owners were thrilled. “She couldn’t believe the difference,” Flamurtari says. “Natural light makes the whole design.”

A new window brought some much needed sunlight into this North Andover dining room.

2 The textured glass chandelier mimics the lines of the table and ties to the reeded glass door panels. “The client first thought it was too modern, but circled back after considering hundreds of others,” the designer says.

3 The built-in, painted Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore, anchors the space and provides drama. “I’ve started turning down projects with all white cabinetry,” Flamurtari says. “I want to do work that excites me.”

4 Flamurtari color-corrected and resized family photos, then sent them out to be printed and framed. And, as usual, she brought in plants and taught the clients how to care for them.

5 Aged-brass accents pop against the dark millwork and inject warmth. “Many people still ask for chrome because they think brass is a [fleeting] trend; it’s not,” Flamurtari says.

6 A traditional terracotta and blue rug satisfied the owners’ desire for color. “In a living room you can add pillows, but there are not as many opportunities for colorful accents in a dining room,” the designer says.





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.