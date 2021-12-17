Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Closing the wage gap will take all of us working together, from policy makers to employers to managers and employees (Perspective, November 7). Conventional wisdom says that women are not given raises at the same rate as men because they don’t ask for them. Research indicates, however, that women do ask for raises but due to systemic and societal barriers, they don’t get them. Boston-area companies, in partnership with the City of Boston, are leading the way to change this. Based on research from more than 250 employers, the Boston Women’s Workforce Council knows the practices that work to close the gender wage gap, including gender-blind application evaluations and readily promoting women. What will really move the needle is offering women the tools they need to ask for the pay they deserve, while also addressing the lack of ready and real advancement for women to positions that will command higher salaries.

Advertisement

Kim Borman

executive director, Boston Women’s Workforce Council

Emotional Responses

I’m all for more emotional connections at work and ensuring that workloads are evenly distributed (“She’s Got the Power,” November 7). It may be true that women are stronger in these skills, but it may be due to cultural expectations that affect both men and women in society. Reinforcing positive stereotypes of women while implicitly promoting negative stereotypes of men doesn’t help to navigate the complexities of today’s workforce. We should all strive to treat each other with respect and offer support, regardless of gender. This would bring out the best in us without creating negative generalizations based on gender or any other characteristic.

Edwin Andrews

Malden

I feel like the world is moving in a good direction by having more women as leaders. However, I resent the spirit of this article that suggests women are empathetic leaders and men are not. I’m a guy who was a departmental manager for years and tried every day to be understanding about all aspects of the work and outside lives of those I supervised. I know for a fact that there were women in charge of other departments who were not empathetic. Obviously, this is just one case, but my view is that leaders come in all types regardless of gender.

Advertisement

Easydoesit

posted on bostonglobe.com

Joint Efforts

The last sentence in Jazmine Aluma’s Connections (“I Can Do All the Things, Can’t I?” November 7) — ”Because strong women are really measured by the support they allow themselves to receive” — says it all for all women (and men, too, for that matter). And, at 79, I think it applies even more to those of us who are appreciating that we need support in ways we haven’t before. It’s OK to ask for help at any age. And also good to be able to offer support when we can.

Luise Erdmann

Cambridge

Sideline Notes

Thoroughly enjoyed Dan Shaughnessy’s article about Larry Bird (“Larry & Me,” November 14). I brought my YMCA junior high basketball team to the Garden for a basketball clinic sponsored by the Globe and the Celtics after Larry had retired. Larry, in street clothes and dress shoes, challenged Dominique Wilkins, dressed as a Celtic, to a 3-point contest. Larry won by knocking down a shot from off-court from the corner of the Celtics bench. WOW!

Jerry Bober

South Weymouth

Dan Shaughnessy is the BEST! He is why I love the Globe. I am not a sports junkie, but do have a bachelor of arts degree in English and appreciate good writing. Aside from an occasional letter to the editor in our local daily newspaper, Dan is the only writer I reply to. One thing that stands him apart is that he NEVER fails to reply to an e-mail. Of course, he must get hundreds for each article he writes and usually it’s a simple “Thanks, Kevin,” but the acknowledgment is what counts!

Advertisement

Kevin Bannigan

Newburyport

Larry Bird will always be a hero!

Ariel Hoover

Sanibel, Florida

I wasn’t much of a basketball fan before coming to Massachusetts in the early ‘80s. Watching the Celtics on TV with Gil Santos pulled me in. Even today watching those old games gives me chills. Basketball has never been the same (for me) after that era Celtics team dissolved.

Timster

posted on bostonglobe.com

Who in their right mind would get into a shooting contest with Bird? Bird was one of the best shooters in the NBA and the world. Why not challenge Tom Brady to a football-through-tire throwing contest? Or Zdeno Chara in a slapshot contest? A soft former suburban high school bench-warmer is easy money for Bird.

SS617

posted on bostonglobe.com

There’s a reason Bird was/is called Legend . . . great story!

bullman

posted on bostonglobe.com

Contact us: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.