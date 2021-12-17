For sale: Homes with carpeted bedrooms, in Salem and Fort Point.

$599,000
14 RAVENNA AVENUE / SALEM
SQUARE FEET 2,223
LOT SIZE 0.27 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3
LAST SOLD FOR $474,900 in 2019
PROS Enter this 1987 Colonial on the middle of three levels, where a living room with hardwood floors and whitewashed brick fireplace awaits. That’s open to a kitchen with new quartz counters and stainless appliances, and to the dining room, where sliders lead to a deck and backyard with shed. A bath with shower rounds out the main level. Upstairs, three bedrooms with new carpet — one with double closets — share a bath. The walk-out, lowermost level features a carpeted family room with wood stove, built-in bar with sink, and the third bath with jetted tub; there’s also a laundry area and cedar closet. CONS No garage; sloped lot.
Rita Angelesco, Sullivan Realty Group, 978-387-6796, rangelescorealtor@gmail.com
$825,000
33 SLEEPER STREET #602 / FORT POINT
SQUARE FEET 845
CONDO FEE $684 a month
BEDROOMS 0 BATHS 1
LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1982
PROS This top-floor studio in Dockside Place is steps away from the Seaport’s shops and restaurants — including Flour Bakery + Cafe, Trillium Brewing, and Sportello — and just across Fort Point Channel from downtown Boston. The professionally managed building includes an atrium, delivery room, and glass elevator. Upon entering the loft-style unit, there’s a kitchen at right with full-size laundry closet. The open living area features 12-foot-high ceilings, exposed brick and wood beams, wall-to-wall carpet, and a pair of oversized windows with generous northwest views of the water and city skyline. A dressing room with closets connects to the bath in back. CONS The kitchen is original to the 1982 condo conversion.
Charles Joseph, Compass, 617-763-8014, charles.joseph@compass.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.