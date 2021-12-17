For sale: Homes with carpeted bedrooms, in Salem and Fort Point.

LOT SIZE 0.27 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $474,900 in 2019

PROS Enter this 1987 Colonial on the middle of three levels, where a living room with hardwood floors and whitewashed brick fireplace awaits. That’s open to a kitchen with new quartz counters and stainless appliances, and to the dining room, where sliders lead to a deck and backyard with shed. A bath with shower rounds out the main level. Upstairs, three bedrooms with new carpet — one with double closets — share a bath. The walk-out, lowermost level features a carpeted family room with wood stove, built-in bar with sink, and the third bath with jetted tub; there’s also a laundry area and cedar closet. CONS No garage; sloped lot.

The exterior of 14 Ravenna Avenue, Salem. Handout

Rita Angelesco, Sullivan Realty Group, 978-387-6796, rangelescorealtor@gmail.com

$825,000

33 SLEEPER STREET #602 / FORT POINT

The interior of 33 Sleeper Street, Fort Point. Handout

SQUARE FEET 845

CONDO FEE $684 a month

BEDROOMS 0 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1982

PROS This top-floor studio in Dockside Place is steps away from the Seaport’s shops and restaurants — including Flour Bakery + Cafe, Trillium Brewing, and Sportello — and just across Fort Point Channel from downtown Boston. The professionally managed building includes an atrium, delivery room, and glass elevator. Upon entering the loft-style unit, there’s a kitchen at right with full-size laundry closet. The open living area features 12-foot-high ceilings, exposed brick and wood beams, wall-to-wall carpet, and a pair of oversized windows with generous northwest views of the water and city skyline. A dressing room with closets connects to the bath in back. CONS The kitchen is original to the 1982 condo conversion.

The exterior of 33 Sleeper Street, Fort Point. Handout

Charles Joseph, Compass, 617-763-8014, charles.joseph@compass.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.