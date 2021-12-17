When my father was diagnosed with cancer, we embarked on a journey into the ‘kingdom of the sick’

My father, Sam Thomas, emigrated from America to England 50 years ago, committing himself — and thus my brother and me — to a lifelong commute between two homelands. Dad relishes this tension, thriving in transient places. He loves airports and train stations and liminal spaces. A retired urban planner, he previously took decaying British seaside towns and breathed them with magic, restoring them with the things that make life good: community spaces, markets, cafés, galleries.

The last time I saw my father pre-pandemic, he waved goodbye to me at Heathrow Airport. After I worked as part of the response to an Ebola outbreak in central Africa, I’d visited him in England and planned to return to Boston to pack up my rental apartment. Before we parted, he hugged me longer than usual.

Advertisement

And so when my father — who never got sick — was suddenly diagnosed with terminal acute myeloid leukemia during the pandemic, the two of us launched a bold experiment. We began an epistolary project between two lands, inspired by writer Susan Sontag’s description of how “sooner or later, each of us is obliged, at least for a spell, to identify ourselves as citizens of . . . the kingdom of the sick.”

Together, through our letter-writing, we would explore this new, terrible land. We were not interested in its misery; we wanted to find its beauty. And so, in one of his first e-mails, Dad wrote not of his misfortune, but of his profound good luck.

“I have been fortunate to spend most of my life in the land of the well,” he wrote. “There were some decisions my parents or I made which helped to keep me in that land, but mostly it’s been luck — and of course, circumstance due to my life in a developed country with excellent medical provisions. We are all timed to run out, but we don’t know to what exact time the clock is set.”

Advertisement

“As someone who holds multiple passports and belongs to several cities and countries,” I wrote back, “what is it like to explore this new land of illness?”

“My most exciting as well as reassuring find is the health workers I have met here,” Dad responded. “They are the ones who commute between the lands of the sick and the lands of the well. They cross the border each day to work very long shifts. They are caring and positive people who genuinely cannot do enough for me. This has truly increased my appreciation of humanity.”

As our e-mails crisscrossed the Atlantic, it became harder for me to fully inhabit the land of the well. Sometimes I felt as if I were wading into a river, my father waving from one bank and my old life frozen on the other. Like cities and countries, the land of sickness is not inherently bad; it has its beauty and its shadows, like any other place.

Soon after his terminal diagnosis, Dad was visited by dear friends who were feeling sorrowful about his approaching departure. He thanked them graciously — but not before adding, with a playful laugh, “But how do you know you won’t die before me?”

Throughout the summer, he was admitted to the hospital several times. On a night we thought we might lose him, I sat at my kitchen table in Jamaica Plain, more than 3,000 miles away.

Advertisement

In an alternate world free of cancer and COVID, I’d have been at my father and stepmother’s kitchen table instead. We’d have broken bread and eased into conversation, remaining there, laughing, for hours. I’d have risen to clear the table. “No, it’s my job to load the dishwasher,” Dad would have said, pouring us tea.

We’d have known that before long — tomorrow, or later this year — one of us would need to go to the airport and get on a plane. That’s who we are, those of us who belong to multiple places. But not that night.

Katherina Thomas is a visiting writer-in-residence at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.