$23 million project will add 46 affordable apartments in Salem

“We are thrilled about this project,” said David Valecillos, senior project manager and director of design for the Salem-based coalition, which is carrying out the $23 milliondevelopment with the help of federal, state, and local funding.

The North Shore Community Development Coalition in November celebrated the start of construction of the Lighthouses, two new buildings in the Point that in addition to housing, will provide a storefront for the Salem Pantry and gallery space for local artists.

A North Shore nonprofit has begun work on a project that will bring 46 new affordable apartments and other community resources to a low-income neighborhood in Salem.

Valecillos predicted the new construction will be a catalyst to future revitalization in that area, noting that it will meet a “dire need for affordable housing,” make the neighborhood a more attractive place to walk, and offer new opportunities for area artists.

Over the years, the coalition has created about 400 affordable homes, most of them in the Point, which is located off Lafayette Street. The group also invests in neighborhoods through public arts, youth development, and other programs.

The new buildings, designed by ICON Architecture,will be four blocks apart. The five-story Lighthouse 34 is being built on a coalition-owned parking lot at 34 Peabody St., and the four-story Lighthouse 47 on the site of a former four-story home at 47 Leavitt St. that was razed in August. Housing will occupy upper floors and the community uses the ground floors.

Both buildings are being designed for “passive house certification,” which is given to homes that meet high energy efficiency standards.

Lighthouse 34 will have 21 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and the art gallery. Lighthouse 47 will have 25 studio, one-, and two-bedroom units and the food pantry. All apartments will be affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income, which is $120,800 for a family of four, some units will be affordable to those earning up to 30 percent.

Valecillos said the art gallery will be run by the Punto Urban Art Museum, a social justice-oriented open air museum run by the coalition that has installed dozens of murals in the neighborhood.

Selected area artists will have largely cost-free use of the gallery space to display their works for two to three months. As part of the project, murals will be painted on the exteriors of both buildings and in the lobby of 34 LIghthouse.

The project will provide the Salem Pantry its first storefront facility. Since it began in the early 1990s the nonprofit has dispensed free food at different local sites through arrangements with partner groups, but has lacked its own permanent retail location, according to Robyn Burns, the pantry’s executive director.

“It’s really exciting for us. It’s going to be a game-changer for our operations and in terms of meeting the needs of people in a dignified way,” she said, noting that pantry guests will now be able to pick up their food at a fixed location with regular hours up to six days a week in a grocery store-type environment.

Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll was among city and state officials attending the ground-breaking for the project, which is being funded through a mix of federal and state low-income housing tax credits, state subsidies, city funding, and private financing.

Tom Daniel, Salem’s director of planning and community development, said the city is very supportive of the venture.

“It’s one piece of working to address the housing crisis,” he said, noting that the project also advances the city’s goal of promoting “in-fill development,” construction that helps fill gaps in a neighborhood. The fact that the buildings are being built to passive house standards is “really exciting as well.”

Lighthouse 47 is targeted for completion in December 2022 and Lighthouse 34 in February 2023.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

North Shore Community Development Coalition has started construction of the Lighthouses, two buildings in Salem's Point neighborhood. This photo shows Lighthouse 37. ICON Architecture



